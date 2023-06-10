HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai traffic police officer performs puja at accident zone, draws superior’s ire

The special sub-inspector arranged for a puja with pumpkins and camphor, to “ward off evil” from an accident-prone stretch of the Maduravoyal-Vanagaram-Poonamallee Road; he was subsequently withdrawn from duty

June 10, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:44 am IST - CHENNAI

R. Sivaraman
A special sub-inspector of Greater Chennai Traffic Police arranging for a puja at an accident-prone zone on Maduravoyal-Vanagaram-Poonamallee Road in Chennai.

A special sub-inspector of Greater Chennai Traffic Police arranging for a puja at an accident-prone zone on Maduravoyal-Vanagaram-Poonamallee Road in Chennai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A special sub-inspector of the Greater Chennai Traffic Police arranged for a puja to be performed “ward off evil” at an accident-prone zone on the Maduravoyal-Vanagaram-Poonamallee Road.

Frequent road accidents have been reported from this arterial stretch, which is one of the busiest roads in the city. Two persons died in accidents on the road recently. On Thursday, a special sub-inspector of the traffic police performed a puja at the junction with pumpkins and lit camphor to “ward off the evil eye”.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kapilkumar C. Saratkar said: “It is a case of a well-intentioned, but completely avoidable act by an individual officer who took his personal belief too far. In a momentary lapse of judgment, he failed to differentiate between his personal and professional behaviour. The Greater Chennai Traffic Police believes in only rational and scientific analysis and study of the causes and remedies for accidents and is committed to such time-tested and innovative good practices. The officer concerned has been withdrawn from duty and has reported to the control room.”

Related Topics

Chennai / police / road accident / road safety / traffic

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.