Chennai traffic police launch four tech-based initiatives to prevent over- speeding

March 15, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has been taking technological initiatives to improve road safety, efficient enforcement of rules and creating road safety awareness in the city.

As part of the technological upgradation, four initiatives comprising installation of speed display boards to caution the motorists on the need to avoid over-speeding, operationalising traffic signals with remote mechanisms for efficient enforcement, and fixing of variable message system (VMS) boards and light-emitting diode (LED) scroll boards atop police umbrellas have been executed in various parts of the city at a cost of ₹4.21 crore.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal inaugurated the four technological initiatives at a function at the Spencer Plaza traffic junction on Anna Salai on Wednesday.

Mr. Jiwal said the speed display boards commissioned at six arterial roads at a cost of ₹25.30 lakh would help in preventing over-speeding. He said plans were afoot to link the speed display boards on Anna Salai, Kamarajar Salai, E.V.R. Salai, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, East Coast Road, and Rajiv Gandhi Salai, to the e-challan system by deploying 100 speed radar guns.

As part of the three other initiatives, dilapidated VMS boards were replaced at 45 places at a cost of ₹3 crore and LED Board have been fixed atop police umbrellas at 309 traffic junctions at a cost of ₹69.50 lakh. The remote control signals to help traffic enforcement personnel to provide free flow of heavy traffic and to discipline erring motorists has been launched at 170 junctions at a cost of ₹27.18 lakh, he said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kapil Kumar C. Saratkar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic-South) N.M. Mayilvahanan and Deputy Police Commissioner (Traffic) Samay Singh Meena participated in the inauguration function.

