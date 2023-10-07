Chennai traffic police launch drive to remove abandoned and illegally parked vehicles

October 07, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have launched a mega drive to remove abandoned vehicles and those parked illegally on arterial roads.

Samay Singh Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, East, launched the drive in Pudupet and EVR Salai. Traffic police personnel cleared the scrap material, discarded automobile spare parts and haphazardly parked vehicles from Langs Garden Road, Harris Road and adjoining areas.

Mr. Singh said: “We have removed whatever material was lying on the footpath in Pudupet. We did this after giving a warning ahead. Now, people who regularly cross the stretch are happy. It will be a continuous drive. We will take up similar exercises on Graems Road, Nungambakkam and other areas.”

He said: “We have told the shopkeepers in Pudupet to maintain one side parking but a lot of people park their vehicles in haphazard manner. We told them that we are supporting them to run their business. At least people who are travelling or the pedestrians on the stretch should get free space and the carriageway should be free.”

The DCP said he planned to undertake similar drives on General Patterson Road, Triplicane High Road and other roads. He said the arterial Anna Salai will be freed from haphazard parking of vehicles.

