HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chennai traffic police launch drive to remove abandoned and illegally parked vehicles

Scrap material, discarded automobile spare parts cleared from Langs Gaden Road, Harris Road and other lanes in Pudupet; shopkeepers told to follow one-side parking rule

October 07, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner of Police Samay Singh Meena leading the drive to remove encroachments in Pudupet.  

Deputy Commissioner of Police Samay Singh Meena leading the drive to remove encroachments in Pudupet.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have launched a mega drive to remove abandoned vehicles and those parked illegally on arterial roads.

Samay Singh Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Traffic, East, launched the drive in Pudupet and EVR Salai. Traffic police personnel cleared the scrap material, discarded automobile spare parts and haphazardly parked vehicles from Langs Garden Road, Harris Road and adjoining areas. 

Mr. Singh said: “We have removed whatever material was lying on the footpath in Pudupet. We did this after giving a warning ahead. Now, people who regularly cross the stretch are happy. It will be a continuous drive. We will take up similar exercises on Graems Road, Nungambakkam and other areas.” 

He said: “We have told the shopkeepers in Pudupet to maintain one side parking but a lot of people park their vehicles in haphazard manner. We told them that we are supporting them to run their business. At least people who are travelling or the pedestrians on the stretch should get free space and the carriageway should be free.” 

The DCP said he planned to undertake similar drives on General Patterson Road, Triplicane High Road and other roads. He said the arterial Anna Salai will be freed from haphazard parking of vehicles.

Related Topics

Chennai / traffic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.