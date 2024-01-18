GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of PM Modi’s visit on Friday, January 19

The police have said a traffic slow-down is likely to occur on roads, from INS Adyar to the Nehru Indoor Stadium and from the Nehru Outdoor Stadium to Raj Bhavan, between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

January 18, 2024 03:51 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai is getting ready for the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 that are scheduled to begin on January 19, 2024

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai is getting ready for the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 that are scheduled to begin on January 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: ANI

The Greater Chennai City Traffic Police (GCTP) has issued an advisory on congestion that is likely to occur on Friday evening, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city

Mr Modi will be visiting the city to  participate in the inaugural function of the Khelo India Youth Games, to be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, January 19, 2024. Governor R.N. Ravi, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Ministers and other  dignitaries are likely to attend as well .

Police have said that traffic slow-down is likely to occur on roads surrounding the venue of the event, from INS Adyar to the Nehru Indoor Stadium and from the Nehru Outdoor Stadium to Raj Bhavan, between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Mild traffic mild congestion is likely to occur in roads in and around E.V.R. Salai and the Dasaprakash to Madras Medical College junction. In general, there will be slow-down of traffic on Anna Salai, Sardar Patel Road and GST Road. Motorists are therefore advised to plan their journeys in advance so as to avoid these roads and take alternative routes to reach their destinations, the police said. 

Traffic diversion for commercial vehicles

For commercial vehicles, a traffic diversion will be effected from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. intermittently. No commercial vehicles will be allowed from Anna Arch to Muthusamy point, in both the directions.

On Poonamallee High Road, in the incoming direction, commercial vehicles will be diverted at Anna Arch towards Anna Nagar and New Avadi Road to reach their destinations. All commercial vehicles coming in from North Chennai towards Parry’s corner will be diverted from NRT New Bridge towards the Stanley roundabout, Mint junction, Moolakothalam junction, Basin bridge and Vyasarpadi to reach their destinations.

Commercial vehicles from Hunters Road will be diverted at Hunters Road and EVK Sampath Road to reach EVR Salai in the outgoing direction and will be diverted towards Nair Point. Motorists are therefore advised to plan their journeys accordingly to reach their destinations, the advisory said.

Chennai / traffic / police / sports event / Prime Minister Narendra Modi

