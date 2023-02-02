Chennai Traffic Police conduct drive against incorrect number plates on vehicles

February 02, 2023 04:23 pm | Updated 04:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police organised a special drive against incorrect number plates recently. The police have previously organised drives against vehicles driving the wrong way on one-way stretches, against parking on roads, as well as other violations.

During the three-day vehicle check on number plates held from January 30 to February 1, a total of 11,784 vehicles with incorrect number plates were identified.

A senior official of the Traffic police said that under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, rules 50 and 51 prescribe the size of the number plates and the letters to be used, for registration. for various vehicles. But most vehicles flout the rules: for instance with fancy number plates or incorrect fonts. This could lead to confusion for the traffic police and other motorists. In an effort to rectify this, the special drive was undertaken.

The maximum number of violations were found in vehicles in Chennai north district, with 8,552 vehicles, followed by those in Chennai south district with 2,041 cases, while 1,191 cases were found in the Chennai east district.

A total of 16,107 vehicles brought to book by the traffic police personnel, while the police corrected 27,891 vehicles with incorrect plates, over the past two weeks.

The traffic police have warned motorists to install number plates that conform to the rules, as similar drives would be conducted regularly.