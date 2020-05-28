Chennai traffic police get safety glasses for protection from sunlight and pollution

CHENNAI

28 May 2020 14:55 IST

Many traffic police personnel had complained of eye irritation due to dust and pollution, senior police officers said

In a move to prevent damage to their eyes due to long hours of exposure to the scorching sun, dust and pollution, the police authorities have provided safety glasses to traffic police personnel in Chennai.

There are over 700 traffic police personnel in the Chennai West Zone (traffic) that comprises of stations in Anna Nagar, Ambattur and Pulianthope.

“The traffic policemen are on the roads throughout the day, regulating vehicles, and are exposed to sunlight, dust and pollution. Though they wear masks to cover their nose and mouth, their eyes remain exposed,” said a senior police officer.

Police sources said that those working in places like Pattabiram, Thirumazhisai, Avadi, Poonamalee and Madhurovayal are more exposed to dust as roads there are in bad condition. As many police personnel complained of eye irritation, especially those working in the suburbs, senior police officers have provided them with the safety glasses.

“These are like sunglasses. Our eyes feel comfortable while wearing these glasses. We don’t feel the impact of the sun,” said M. Srinivasan, inspector, Ambattur Traffic Enforcement.