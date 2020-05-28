Chennai

Chennai traffic police get safety glasses for protection from sunlight and pollution

In addition to masks, the traffic police personnel now have safety glasses

In addition to masks, the traffic police personnel now have safety glasses   | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Many traffic police personnel had complained of eye irritation due to dust and pollution, senior police officers said

In a move to prevent damage to their eyes due to long hours of exposure to the scorching sun, dust and pollution, the police authorities have provided safety glasses to traffic police personnel in Chennai.

There are over 700 traffic police personnel in the Chennai West Zone (traffic) that comprises of stations in Anna Nagar, Ambattur and Pulianthope.

“The traffic policemen are on the roads throughout the day, regulating vehicles, and are exposed to sunlight, dust and pollution. Though they wear masks to cover their nose and mouth, their eyes remain exposed,” said a senior police officer.

Police sources said that those working in places like Pattabiram, Thirumazhisai, Avadi, Poonamalee and Madhurovayal are more exposed to dust as roads there are in bad condition. As many police personnel complained of eye irritation, especially those working in the suburbs, senior police officers have provided them with the safety glasses.

“These are like sunglasses. Our eyes feel comfortable while wearing these glasses. We don’t feel the impact of the sun,” said M. Srinivasan, inspector, Ambattur Traffic Enforcement.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 28, 2020 2:56:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-traffic-police-get-safety-glasses-for-protection-from-sunlight-and-pollution/article31693784.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY