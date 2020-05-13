﻿Chennai traffic police crack whip on autorickshaws violating lockdown

The City Traffic Police on Wednesday seized autorickshaws plying in several parts of city, violating prohibitory orders promulgated to prevent COVID-19.
This action was taken after many autos were plying in defiance of lockdown in the last couple of days. From Wednesday, traffic officials accompanied by law and order police, intercepted autos in T. Nagar, Guindy, Egmore, Anna Salai, Rajiv Gandhi Salai, E.V.R. Salai etc., and seized them.
A senior police official said, “In many stretches, auto drivers started services defying prohibitory orders. Some were seen carrying passengers in the front seat as well. So, we seized over 700 autos so far and sent a strong message that they should not venture out without a valid reason. However, we are allowing people who have genuine reasons such medical emergencies.”
