Chennai traffic police collect total fine of ₹23 crore in six months

The Hindu Bureau October 17, 2022 21:25 IST

The staff of 12 call centres informed the violators about pending fine and asked them to pay up within a week

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has collected a total fine of ₹23.25 crore from motorists in 9,18,573 cases in the last six months for violation of road traffic rules. An analysis was made after six months of functioning of call centres from April 11 to October 10. The staff of 12 call centres made phone calls and informed the violators about pending violations and asked them to pay the fine within a week failing which the cases would be pushed to courts. The traffic police said as a part of the same exercise, a special drive for payment of fines in drunken driving cases was launched. A total fine of ₹6 crore was paid in 6,108 cases as most of the violators were fined ₹10,000 each. Thus, a total fine of ₹7.65 crore in total of 3,86,886 old cases was collected. Apart from this, fine worth ₹15.59 crore was collected in newly reported 5,31,687 cases.



