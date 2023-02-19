Chennai Traffic Police collect ₹88 lakh from drunken drivers

February 19, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Following up on drunken driving (DD) violators who have been chalaned but have been evading in paying the fine, Chennai Traffic Police collected ₹88 lakh in the past one week.

The Motor Vehicle Act has prescribed a steep fine of ₹10,000 for DD cases. As many as a total of 7,667 DD cases are pending for non-payment of fines though the police officials claim intimations are being sent.

In the latest special drive conducted by the City Traffic Police through the 10 call centres last week, 855 cases were disbursed with more than ₹88 lakh fine amount collected from the violators. The special drive was conducted through the call centres from February 12 to 18.

A senior officer said the special drive started in the end of January, has enabled the traffic police to collect ₹3.49 crore from 3,376 pending cases. He warned that if the fine amount is not paid, warrants would be obtained from the court to attach the properties.

