Chennai traffic police collect ₹48.59 lakh fine in two days

Special camps were held on January 12 to enable the offenders to clear the pending dues and a special drive was launched on January 19 and 20 to collect pending fine amount

January 21, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) collected ₹48.59 lakh pending fine in two days from 4,083 people for violation of road traffic rules.

On an average, more than 6,000 cases are booked for various traffic violations in the city daily. However, most people do not pay the fine amount in time. Hence a call centre system was introduced in April last year to remind the offenders about the pending fines. As this did not have the desired effect, special camps were organised on January 12 at 10 places in the city to enable the violators to pay their dues. As many as 1,022 paid their pending amount and 1,615 cases were disposed of and a total fine of ₹11. 28 lakh was collected.

In addition to this, special checkpoints were created at 168 places in the city on Thursday and Friday to focus to dispose of pending cases. In the special drive, 4,083 violators paid their dues and 16,072 cases were disposed of after collecting fine amount totalling ₹48,59,300. The highest amount was collected in St. Thomas Mount followed by, Thoraipakkam and Madipakkam Traffic Police Station limits, said a press release.

