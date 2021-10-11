Chennai Traffic Police appeal to public to utilise special buses for Ayudha Pooja holidays

Special buses are being operated by the TN Transport Department from Tamabaram, Poonamallee and Koyambedu bus stands

The Chennai Traffic Police have announced new traffic and special bus arrangements for people who will travel to various districts from the city in view of Ayudha Pooja festival. The arrangement has been made to ensure public commute from the city without any hassles, ahead of the festival.

Special buses are being operated by the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) from Chennai, for the convenience of passengers. Special buses are scheduled to be operated on Tuesday and Wednesday from three places -- Tambaram Railway Station Bus Stand, Poonamallee Bus Stand and Koyambedu Bus Stand.

From Tambaram, special buses bound for Tiruvannamalai via Tindivanam will be operated. Similarly, buses via Polur, Chetpattu, Vandhavasi, Ginjee and buses bound to Panruti, Neyveli, Vadalur, Chidambaram, Kattumannarkoil via Tindivanam will be operated from here. Buses bound to Puducherry, Cuddalore, Chidambaram via Tindivanam will also depart from here.

Special buses bound to Vellore, Arani, Arcot, Thirupathur, Kancheepuram, Cheyyar, Hosur and Thiruthani will be operated from Poonamallee.

From Koyambedu Bus stand, buses will be operated towards Pondicherry, Chidambaram, Cuddalore via ECR, and for all other places like Thanjavur, Kumbakonam,Thiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Ariyalur, Jayankondam, Thiruchirapalli, Madurai, Thirunelveli, Sengottai, Thoothukudi, Thiruchendhur, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari, Villupuram, Kallakuruchi, Karaikudi, Pudukottai, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Thirupur, Erode, Ooty, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Coimbatore, Bangalore.

“All passengers are requested to take note of the above arrangements, plan their travel accordingly and extend cooperation for a smooth and free flow of traffic on all roads. Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is arranging special buses for passengers from Koyambedu to reach the special operating bus stations”, said the traffic police.

Passengers have been requested to follow all COVID-19 norms and wear masks during their journey.

All TNSTC buses from Koyambedu, bound to various places will not take the route of 100 feet road to reach Tambaram, and instead they will take the route via Poonamallee High Road, Maduravoyal Bypass, Maduravoyal Toll Plaza and reach Tambaram and Perungulathur.

As usual, SETC buses will take the route via Poonamallee High Road, Vanagaram, Nazarathpet, Outer Ring Road and reach Vandalur. These buses will not pass through Tambaram and Perungulathur.

Similarly, Omni buses operating from Koyambedu bound for other districts should take the route of Poonamallee High Road, Maduravoyal Bypass, Maduravoyal Toll Plaza and pass via Perungalathur. Omni buses towards ECR will be permitted via 100 feet road, Kathipara, Guindy, Sardar Patel road (OMR, ECR) subject to the approval by traffic police.

Omni buses should avoid boarding passengers on 100 feet road, Poonamallee High Road in front of CMRL, Alandur Metro, KK Nagar; instead those passengers can be asked to board from Koyambedu/Tambaram or Vandalur. Omni buses starting from Koyambedu should take the route of PH Road, Vanagaram, Nazarathpet, Outer Ring Road to reach Vandalur avoiding Tambaram and Perungulathur.