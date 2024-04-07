Chennai traffic police announce traffic diversions for IPL cricket matches

April 07, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have announced traffic diversions for the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket matches to be held at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, on April 8, 23, and 28 and May 1, 12, 25, and 26. The diversions will be in effect from 5 p.m. to 11 a.m. for six of the matches, and on May 12, they will be implemented from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The press release said Victoria Hostel Road and Bells Road would be made one way, with entry barred from Wallajah Road.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses coming from Kannagi Statue will be diverted at Bharathi Salai-Bells Road junction towards the Ratna Cafe junction and Triplicane High Road to reach their destination. Similarly, vehicles from Rathna cafe junction and bound for Kannagi Statue will be diverted via the Bharathi Salai-Bells Road junction to Bells Road and Wallajah Road to reach their destination.

Vehicles of those with passes for the M, T, and V stands will not be allowed on Bells Road. They will be diverted towards Labour Statue, Kamarajar Salai, Kannagi Statue, and Bharathi Salai to reach their destination. Vehicles of those with passes for the B and R stands and coming from Anna Salai towards Wallajah Road will be directed to park at the Pattabhiram gate and Chepauk MRTS station.

Vehicles without passes coming from Anna Salai and Gandhi Statue will be diverted to Wallajah Road, Labour Statue, and Kamarajar Salai and will have to park their vehicles on Foreshore Service Road.

