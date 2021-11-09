Chennai traffic police announce traffic diversions due to water logging

Chennai

09 November 2021 12:18 IST

Though Chennai had a respite from the incessant rains on Tuesday morning, a few subways and roads continued to be water logged and have been closed for traffic.

The traffic police have closed Vyasarpadi and Madley subways and the Kakkan Bridge (Moolakothalam to Korukkupet) due to water logging.

Advertising

Advertising

The traffic police have also announced traffic diversions at Ambedkar College Road where more than two feet of rainwater is stagnating. Vehicles are being diverted via Strahans Road junction, towards Pulianthope High Road. The other roads where traffic diversions have been announced include 70-Feet Road in Sembium, Demellows Road and Pulianthope High Road.

Vehicles proceeding towards Valluvar Kottam via Thirumalaipillai Road are also disallowed as a portion of the road has caved in.