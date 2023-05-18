ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai Traffic Police announce one-way stretch in Madhavaram for one year, for Metro Rail work

May 18, 2023 02:53 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The new traffic arrangements are to begin on May 18, 2023 and last for one year; traffic on the 200-feet Road-Assisi Nagar Main Road junction will be one-way, and heavy commercial vehicles will not be allowed to access Milk Colony Road from 200-feet Road, as per a press release

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Chennai Metro Rail work between Madhavaram and Retteri Phase-2 Corridor-5 | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The Avadi Traffic Police, to facilitate the Metro Rail construction work of Corridor 5 of the Phase-2 project, have announced new traffic arrangements in Assisi Nagar in Madhavaram. 

In a press release, the Avadi Police Commissionerate said the traffic arrangements to facilitate the construction of an elevated corridor from 200-feet Road to Kumarappapuram Main Road would be in place for one year, starting from Thursday, May 18, 2023.

As per the traffic arrangements, trucks and heavy commercial vehicles would not be allowed to access Milk Colony Road from 200-feet Road. Similarly, traffic on 200-feet Road-Assisi Nagar Main Road junction will be one-way, with only passenger vehicles comprising two-wheelers, cars and autorickshaws and light commercial vehicles to be allowed to Milk Colony Road from 200-feet Road. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a one-way stretch, all vehicles will be barred from operating between 200-feet Road-Assisi Nagar Main Road junction on the opposite direction, and instead, vehicles will have to use Assisi Nagar Main Road to reach Kamaraj Salai and 200-feet Road. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US