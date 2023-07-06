ADVERTISEMENT

Chennai traffic police announce diversions in T. Nagar for one week

July 06, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The diversions, put in place to facilitate the construction of a link flyover, will be in effect from July 7 to 13, as per a press release

The Hindu Bureau

The link flyover will connect the South Usman Road flyover to CIT Colony 1st Main Road on Anna Salai | Photo Credit: VELANKANNI RAJ B

The Chennai City Traffic Police have announced diversions in T. Nagar, to facilitate the construction of a link flyover by the Chennai Corporation. The link flyover will connect the South Usman Road flyover to CIT Colony 1st Main Road on Anna Salai. The following traffic changes will be in effect for a week, from July 7 to 13, as per a press release. 

All vehicles, including Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses coming from Anna Salai and intending to reach T. Nagar’s Madley Road junction will have to take a left turn at the Kannammapet junction towards New Boag Road and take a right towards Muthurangan Road and turn right near the T. Nagar bus depot.

Similarly, MTC buses coming from the Pothys flyover to Usman Road will take a left turn at the Madley Road junction and proceed towards Burkit Road, while light vehicles coming from the flyover and proceeding to Usman Road will take a right turn at Madley road junction to proceed to the Madley subway. 

The section from the Madley Road junction to Mooparapan Road via Burkit Road will be made a one-way traffic stretch.

