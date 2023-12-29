Chennai traffic police announce diversions for New Year’s Eve celebration

December 29, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - CHENNAI

In view of the New Year celebration on Sunday (December 31), the traffic police have announced diversions and parking facilities to ensure zero fatalities.

In a press release, the traffic police announced that the closure of Foreshore Service Road, Kamarajar Salai (from War Memorial to Light House) for vehicles proceeding towards Marina beach. The roads will be closed starting 7 p.m. on Sunday till 6 a.m. on Monday. Similarly, for vehicles coming to Elliot’s Beach in Besant Nagar, 6th Avenue will be closed along with the junctions of 5th Avenue, 4th Main Road, 3rd Main road, 16th Cross Street, and 7th Avenue. The roads will be barred for all types of vehicles from 8 p.m. on Sunday till 6 a.m. on Monday.

As per the traffic arrangements for Marina beach, those vehicles coming from Adyar and going to Kamarajar Salai will be diverted via Greenways Road and South Canal Road junctions towards Mandaveli, R.A. Puram 2nd Main Road, R.K. Mutt Road, and Luz Mylapore. For vehicles coming from Dr. R.K. Salai and going to Kamarajar Salai, they will be diverted through V.M. Street junction, R.K. Math Road, Luz junction, Mandaveli, and South Canal Bank Road to reach Santhome High Road and Greenways Road.

Vehicles coming from the north in Parry’s corner and going towards Kamarajar Salai will be diverted at RBI subway (north) towards North Fort Wall Road, Muthusamy Road, and Anna Salai. The entire Loop Road from South Canal Bank Road to the Light House junction will be closed for vehicular traffic.

The traffic police will be diverting all Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses bound to north Chennai from Greenways Road through South Canal Bank Road, Mandaveli, V.K. Iyer Road, St. Mary’s Road, Luz, and Royapettah. Similarly, those buses coming from the north would be allowed to proceed via RBI subway to reach Wallajah Point through Muthusamy Road, Anna Salai, Cathedral Road, and V.M. Street, Luz, and Mandaveli junctions.

Parking arrangements

In order to help visitors to Marina beach, the traffic police have made single-line parking arrangements at Swami Sivananda Salai (from Doordarshan Kendra towards Periyar statue), Wallajah Road (near Tamil Nadu State Guest House towards Anna statue), Bharathi Salai (from Victoria Hotel Road to Bharathi Salai junction), the PWD Office Road, Dr. Besant Road (near MRTS towards Ice house), Lloyds Road, and the Queen Mary’s College campus.

For those coming to Elliot’s Beach, the parking facilities will be provided on one side on Besant Nagar 4th Avenue, 3rd Main Road, 4th Main Road, 5th Avenue, 2nd Avenue, and 3rd Avenue. All the flyovers in the city will be closed for traffic starting 10 p.m. on Sunday till 6 a.m. on Monday.

The traffic police have also warned vehicle users to avoid drunk driving, speeding, triples, helmet-less riding and also creating noise pollution. Violators will be penalised under the Motor Vehicles Act, with the use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition and closed circuit television cameras.