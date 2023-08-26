Chennai traffic police announce diversions around Mylapore Sai Baba temple on Thursdays

August 26, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - CHENNAI

The traffic police will implement traffic diversion every Thursday, from August 31 2023 onwards, around Mylapore’s Sai Baba Temple, located on Venkatesa Agraharam Road.

A large number of devotees come on Thursdays for darshan, leading to traffic congestion on the narrow stretch, and thereby, nearby residents and schoolchildren face diffculties. In order to ease traffic flow and to avoid snarls on Venkatesa Agraharam Road, the following traffic diversion will be implemented only on Thursdays:

Vehicles coming in from RK Mutt road towards the Sai Baba temple will be allowed at Venkatesa Agraharam Road as usual. Vehicles coming in from Saradhapuram Road, Dr. Ranga Road and East Abiramapuram towards the Sai Baba temple will not be allowed, and will be diverted through VC Garden 1st Street via St. Mary’s Road to reach their destination.

On adjacent lanes including Alamelumangapuram, Dr. Nanjuda Road, V. Agrahaam Lane 1, and V. Agrahaam Lane, vehicles will not be allowed towards RK Mutt Road and will be diverted towards Saradhapuram Road as one-way traffic.

