Chennai traffic police announce diversions around Marina Beach and Triplicane

May 27, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 12:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai City Police (GCTP) are introducing diversions in and around Marina Beach and Triplicane, as large crowds have been visiting Marina Beach on weekend evenings, as well as on public holidays. Police said traffic diversions will be made in accordance with the situation, from Saturday, May 27. However, as far as possible, normal traffic will be allowed on Kamarajar Salai.

As per the diversions, vehicles coming from the Lighthouse will be diverted at Kannagi Statue towards Bharathi Salai, Bells Road and Wallajah Road to reach their destinations.

Vehicles coming from the Ratna Cafe junction at Bharathi Salai and from the Bells Road junction, towards Kannagi Statue, will not allowed. They will be diverted towards Bells Road and Wallajah Road to reach their destination.

Vehicles coming from Anna Salai at Wallajah Road and the Bells Road Junction towards Bells Road, will not be allowed. They will be diverted at Labour Statue to reach their destinations. Bells Road will be made a one-way stretch with an entry from Wallajah Road and Bharathi Salai. There will be no entry from Wallajah Road and the Bells Road junction.

Vehicles coming from Adams Point will be diverted at Labour Statue towards Kannagi Statue, Bharathi Salai, Bells Road and Wallajah Road to reach their destinations. Victoria Hostel Road will also be a made one-way stretch with an entry from Bharathi Salai Junction and no entry from Wallajah Salai Junction.

