Chennai traffic police announce changes in and around Kutchery Road from December 10

December 08, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have proposed to introduce changes in the flow of vehicles in and around Kutchery Road on a trial basis for a week from December 10 in view of the work taken up by the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the existing one-way system at Kalvivaru Street will be modified, restricting the movement of vehicles from Mundakanni Amman Koil Street to Kutchery Road and allowing them from Kutchery Road to Mundakanni Amman Koil Street.

Light motor vehicles going from Luz Junction to Santhome High Road through Kutchery Road will be diverted at Kalvivaru Street, Mundakanni Amman Koil Street and Bazaar Road.

The light motor vehicles going from Santhome High Road towards Luz Junction through Kutchery Road will be diverted at Devadi Street, Nadu Street, and R.K. Mutt Road.

The MTC bus (Route no. 12B) from Luz Junction to Foreshore Estate Bus Terminus through Kutchery Road will be diverted at Royapettah High Road, Dr. R.K. Salai and Santhome High Road. However, there is no change in the return route up to V.M. Street.

The MTC bus (Route No. 12X) from Luz Junction to Foreshore Estate Bus Terminus through Kutchery Road will be diverted at R.K. Mutt Road and South Canal Bank Road. However, there is no change in the return route up to Mandaveli bus stand.