Chennai traffic police announce changes in and around Kutchery Road from December 10

December 08, 2022 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have proposed to introduce changes in the flow of vehicles in and around Kutchery Road on a trial basis for a week from December 10 in view of the work taken up by the Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the existing one-way system at Kalvivaru Street will be modified, restricting the movement of vehicles from Mundakanni Amman Koil Street to Kutchery Road and allowing them from Kutchery Road to Mundakanni Amman Koil Street.

Light motor vehicles going from Luz Junction to Santhome High Road through Kutchery Road will be diverted at Kalvivaru Street, Mundakanni Amman Koil Street and Bazaar Road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The light motor vehicles going from Santhome High Road towards Luz Junction through Kutchery Road will be diverted at Devadi Street, Nadu Street, and R.K. Mutt Road.

The MTC bus (Route no. 12B) from Luz Junction to Foreshore Estate Bus Terminus through Kutchery Road will be diverted at Royapettah High Road, Dr. R.K. Salai and Santhome High Road. However, there is no change in the return route up to V.M. Street.

The MTC bus (Route No. 12X) from Luz Junction to Foreshore Estate Bus Terminus through Kutchery Road will be diverted at R.K. Mutt Road and South Canal Bank Road. However, there is no change in the return route up to Mandaveli bus stand.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US