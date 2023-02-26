Chennai Traffic Police act on complaints received in grievance meetings

February 26, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police have started acting on complaints and suggestions received in the public meetings conducted in various parts of the city.

After the girevance-cum-suggestion meetings, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Kapil C. Saratkar said personnel were being deputed in traffic hotspots. The Greater Chennai Corporation was being informed of the encroachments, and patrol vehicles were being asked to prevent unauthorised parking.

The meetings conducted by Traffic Assistant Commissioners was received favourable by residents, owners of commercial establishments and autorickshaw union members, Mr. Saratkar said. After the first round of meetings, actions have been taken for traffic mitigation measures that can be implemented immediately.

Based on the grievances received about encroachment by vendors in Tana Street and unauthorised parking of vehicles and autorickshaws on Purasawalkam High Road causing traffic congestion, the police have written to the GCC, seeking the removal of encroachments on Tana Street.

Mr. Saratkar said he had directed patrol vehicles to prevent the unauthorised parking on the Puraswalkam High Road and also deputed personnel at the Purasawalkam High Road-Tana Street junction to regulate traffic. Similarly, steps are being taken to install ‘No Parking’ boards, putting up speed-breakers through the civic body and regular patrolling by the beat police to prevent unauthorised parking of vehicles in Kilpauk, Periamet, Marina beach, Royapettah, Nungambakkam, Velachery and Flower Bazaar.

Having compiled a list of grievances and suggestions, the traffic police are thoroughly studying it to take steps in the future, Mr. Saratkar added.