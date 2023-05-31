Chennai traffic police acquire vehicle interceptors with ANPR cameras to catch violators of road safety rules

May 31, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police on Wednesday deployed new vehicle interceptor system to capture violations of moving as well as parked vehicles on the road. The interceptor vehicles have automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras — rotatable 360 degrees and are enabled with a 2D radar system.

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal launched the vehicle interceptor system at the newly renovated Chennai Traffic Park near Napier Bridge. The Additional Commissioner (Traffic), Kapilkumar C. Saratkar, and other officers were present.

Besides, two patrol vehicles are attached to this system. It has a 360 degree rotatable ANPR camera enabled with a 2D radar system to capture traffic violations such as two-wheeler riders riding without helmet, triples riding, using cellphones while driving and overspeeding. The violations are captured on camera and challan generated after validating them at the control room. The challan is sent to the violator instantly as in case of normal e-challan machine.

The main advantage of this system is that violations can be captured in static as well as dynamic mode. The police said this was the first time in South India that such a system had been put into use to track traffic offences.

Mr. Jiwal said the GCTP has enhanced its enforcement and regulation methodologies by introduction and utilisation of various technological initiatives. “We sent our teams to Delhi and Mumbai to study technologies adopted there and ascertained the proposals of vendors. After studying technological advancement, we decided to introduce this. Moreover, people used to tell that personnel were standing at the junctions and nobody was available to capture the violations between two junctions. Now, we are introducing the mobile interceptor system and there will be more chances to book more violations. We propose to introduce the automatic challan issuance system,” said Mr. Jiwal.

The Chennai Traffic Park built between Napier Bridge and Anna Square has been renovated by Greater Chennai Corporation along with Chennai Smart City Ltd. at a cost of ₹2.07 crore as part of a public private partnership (PPP). It is mainly aimed at giving a better opportunity for the children to know all about rules of roads and safe driving.

Mr. Jiwal said the Corporation is requested to put up a schedule to bring 600 schoolchildren to the park per week.

In addition to the existing traffic and road safety equipment, GCTP has purchased traffic road safety equipment.

New breath analysers

In addition to 330 breathalyzer machines being used for detection of drunken driving offences, 50 machines were purchased and distributed. The new equipment have a SIM card so that the details are sent to the server immediately and there will be no chance of any malpractice. It has better camera quality for clear capturing of the blower’s face.

GCTP has introduced tripod cameras which help in live monitoring of the traffic situation from any part of the city and the same can be viewed from anywhere as it has a SIM card. It will be mainly helpful in monitoring traffic during special occasions and VIP movements and monitoring vehicle checks.