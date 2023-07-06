Chennai toddler’s arm amputation | Treatment was as per protocol, says T.N. Health Minister

July 06, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:54 am IST - CHENNAI

Parents of an 18-month toddler, whose arm was amputated and who have alleged medical negligence are welcome to seek treatment at any private hospital, T.N. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

At an interaction with media persons during his inspection of the Kalaignar Centenary Multi-Super Specialty Hospital in Saidapet, the Minister said the pre-term child, born in Devakottai, had several health setbacks and was treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for many months.

In response to allegations about the treatment at the hospital and statements made by former Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Mr. Subramanian charged that Mr. Vijayabaskar, himself a doctor, was trying to politicise the issue.

Mr. Subramanian recalled that when for five continuous days 11 children had died at the Government Dharmapuri Medical College in November 2014, there was no transparency in explaining the cause of these deaths. Whereas, the Health Department had, in the current case of the toddler’s arm amputation, constituted an inquiry and made public the report.

Even in the case of the sportsperson from Kolathur who died, action was taken against the doctors for negligence, he said.

To Mr. Vijayabaskar’s alleged comment that “the Health Department was in intensive care unit”, the Minister said, that unlike in the past decade, much work had happened over the past two years and the new multi super specialty hospital had not only treated 300-400 outpatients every day since its inauguration on June 15, but would also offer surgeries from Monday July 10, 2023. The Minister said so far, 5,176 persons had been treated for various ailments including 22 persons who have been admitted as inpatients since July 3. They are receiving treatment for emergency procedures besides diseases such as cancer and neurological issues, he said.

According to him, patients came to this hospital from not just the city but also neighbouring Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts. Dialysis and surgeries will soon be undertaken at the hospital as well. Of the 15 operation theatres fumigation was done in five, and they would start functioning soon. An MRI machine would also be installed shortly, Mr. Subramanian added.

The hospital is empaneled to offer treatment under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, he said.