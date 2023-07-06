Chennai toddler’s arm amputation | Panneerselvam asks government to admit responsibility

July 06, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Chief Minister and the AIADMK’s former coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, on Thursday, asked the T.N. government to take responsibility for the amputation of the right arm of an 18-month-old boy.

In a statement, Mr. Panneerselvam criticised Health Minister Ma. Subramanian for making public statements in defence of government doctors who treated the child, even when an enquiry committee was carrying out its work. Now, the panel had also absolved the doctors and nurses of any blame for the amputation. “It is evident that the enquiry report is one-sided,” he said.

The former Chief Minister wanted the government to take action against those responsible for the plight of the child; pay ₹1 crore as compensation to the child’s family and provide employment, in the government, to a member of the family.

Parandur airport project

AMMK general secretary, T.T.V. Dhinakaran, on his Twitter handle, referred to reports of the arrest of people of Parandur village, who had agitated against the proposed airport project in the light of news reports that a firm, chosen by the government to study the status of water bodies in and around the airport site and the impact of the proposed project on the environment, had not carried out its work properly.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should take steps to bringing the agitation to an end and release the arrested persons, Mr. Dhinakaran stated.