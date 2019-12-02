Chennai

Chennai toddler dies after fall from second floor

A one-year-old boy died after falling from the second floor of his house in N N Garden in New Washermanpet on Saturday.

According to police, Irfan, son of Syed Abutahir, a resident of N N Garden, was playing in the balcony and fell down.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

