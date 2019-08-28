CHENNAI TODAY

RELIGION

Uddava Gita: Satyavratananda, Mylapore Club, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Soundarya Lahari: Sengalipuram Sankarama Dikshithar, Ramanakendra, Alamangapuram, Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Office of the Income Tax Officer, TDS Ward: TDS awareness programme, Vaigai Hall, Mahatma Gandhi Rd., Nungambakkam, 10.30 a.m.

Ranganathan Centre for Information Studies - The Madras Book Club and Anna Centenary Library - Talk on Libraries in Chennai: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow by V. Sriram, Anna Centenary Library, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Kotturpuram, 6 p.m .

Vishranthi Charitable Trust: Inauguration of Vishranthi Home For The Aged, Destitute Women, 4/227, M.G.R. Salai, Palavakkam, 11.30 a.m.

University Library - Anna University: Inauguration of Book exhibition, Hall No 10, CEG Campus, Guindy, 10 a.m.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Interaction with Dr. Don Thomas, MM Convention Center, Saveetha Dental College, Thandalam, 10 a.m.

Easwari Engineering College: Inauguration of Skill Development Training Programme oin ‘Installation of off-grid Roof-Top Solar PV System’, Ramapuram, 9.30 a.m.

Prathyusha Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Unexplored Marine World, An introduction to invertebrates’, Aranvoyalkuppam, 11.30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.