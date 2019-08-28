Chennai

CHENNAI TODAY

more-in

RELIGION

Uddava Gita: Satyavratananda, Mylapore Club, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 11 a.m.

Soundarya Lahari: Sengalipuram Sankarama Dikshithar, Ramanakendra, Alamangapuram, Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Office of the Income Tax Officer, TDS Ward: TDS awareness programme, Vaigai Hall, Mahatma Gandhi Rd., Nungambakkam, 10.30 a.m.

Ranganathan Centre for Information Studies - The Madras Book Club and Anna Centenary Library - Talk on Libraries in Chennai: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow by V. Sriram, Anna Centenary Library, Gandhi Mandapam Rd., Kotturpuram, 6 p.m .

Vishranthi Charitable Trust: Inauguration of Vishranthi Home For The Aged, Destitute Women, 4/227, M.G.R. Salai, Palavakkam, 11.30 a.m.

University Library - Anna University: Inauguration of Book exhibition, Hall No 10, CEG Campus, Guindy, 10 a.m.

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences: Interaction with Dr. Don Thomas, MM Convention Center, Saveetha Dental College, Thandalam, 10 a.m.

Easwari Engineering College: Inauguration of Skill Development Training Programme oin ‘Installation of off-grid Roof-Top Solar PV System’, Ramapuram, 9.30 a.m.

Prathyusha Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Unexplored Marine World, An introduction to invertebrates’, Aranvoyalkuppam, 11.30 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2019 6:59:38 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-today/article29273785.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY