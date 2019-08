CHENNAI TODAY

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: Kidambi Narayanan, Ayodhya Mandapam, Arya Gowda Rd., West Mambalam, 6.30 p.m.

Garga Bhagavatham: M.V. Ananthapadmanabhan, Sri Sringeri Jagadguru Sankara Math, Krupasankari St., West Mambalam, 7.15 p.m.

Gita: Rukmini Ramamurthy, Kalyana Nagar Association, West Circular Rd. , Mandavelipakkam, 4.30 p.m.’ Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Viveka Choodamani:Ramana Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, Plot No W140, 4th Sector, Sector B, Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

Thiruarutpa: Mozhiarasi Asokan, Sakthi Vinayagar Temple, P.T. Rajan Salai, K.K. Nagar, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

School of Design Thinking; Intellect Design Arena: Inauguration of Workshop on ‘ Design the Thiking’ - Making Tamil Nadu a role model state for Industrialization, Minister M.C. Sampath participates, Plot No 3/G3, SIPCOT IT Park, Siruseri, 10 a.m.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee: Celebrations of 75th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, Garlanding Rajiv Gandhi Statue at Saidpet, 8.30 a.m.; Kamarajar Arangam, 5 p.m.

Department of Posts - Chennai City Region: Distribution of Regional Awards, Kasthuri Srinivasan Hall - Music Academy Mini Hall, TTK Rd., Royapettah, 6 p.m.

Department of Vaishnavism - University of Madras: Lectures on ‘Srimad Andavan Satakopa Yateendra Mahadesikan’s Adaikkalapathu’, 11 a.m. and on ‘Villivalam Srimath Azhiyasingerin Rahasya Thryasara Anubhavam’, Chepauk, 2 p.m.

Alliance Francaise of Madras and INTACH: Film on ‘The Story of Madras...Chennai -The First City of Moden India’ College Rd., Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.

Madras Institute of Development Studies: Seminar on ‘Tamil Thanmai - A Historical Ethnography of Public Poltical Lives in Tamil Nadu,’, 2nd Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 3.30 p.m.

Press Institute of India: Madras Week Celebrations: Presentation programme on Siva Temples of Mylapore’, 2nd Main Rd., Taramani CPT Campus, 5 p.m.

Sriram Engineering College: Inauguration of seminar on ‘Cancer awareness programme for women’, Perumalpattu, 11 a.m.

YMCA Pattimanram: Programme on ‘Silappathikaram-Kaaanal Vari’, YMCA Esplanade Auditorium, NSC Bose Rd., 6 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Self Help Group, Community Service Center, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk, 7 p.m

Al-Anon: Meetings, Blessings AFG, Divine School, S.V. Nagar, Oragadam, Ambattur; CSI James Church, Ullagaram; Conscious AFG, Ezhil Model School, Kodungaiyur; Living Sober AFG, CSI Church, Kalaignar Nagar, Othavadai, Thiruvottiyur; and St. Anne Church, Pallavan Salai, Nesapakkam, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Santhome HSS., Mylapore; CBF Church, Banu Nagar, Pudur, Ambattur; C.S.I. James Church, Medavakkam Main Rd., Ullagaram; St. Josephs Anglo Indian HSS., Vepery; Dr. M.G.R. MHSS., Arcot Rd., Saligramam; Bedhasda Swimming Pool, Elaya Mudali St., Tondiarpet; Christ the King Church, G.K.M. Colony, Peravallur; St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam High Rd.; ECI Church, Dr. Ambedkar St., Arumbakkam; Bharath Dass School, Perungudi; Karnataka HSS., Habibullah Rd., T. Nagar S.B.M. School, Perumal Kovil St., Thiruverkadu; and English Language Meeting, Church of Christ, W-76, Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.