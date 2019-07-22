Chennai Today

RELIGION

Gita: Satyavratananda, Shirdi Sai hall, Shenoy Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Soundaryalahari : B. Sundarkumar, Sri Rathnagireeswarar Temple, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Thirumoolarin Thirumandhiram: Aranga Ramalingam, Gangadhareswarar Temple, Purasawalkam, 6.30 p.m.

Sivan Arutchelvargal: P.Swaminathan, Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Alliance Francaise of Madras: Launch of book, ‘Signs and Signatures of New Wave Films,’ Edouard Michelin Auditorium, Nungambakkam, 5 p.m.

GENERAL

Chennai Manavazhagar Mandram: Annual day, Raja Annamalai Mandram, Esplanade, 5.30 p.m.

Annai Veilankanni’s Group of Educational Institutions: Inauguration of Entrepreneur development cell, Saidapet, 10 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Grace of the Millennium Group, CSI Zion Church, Chintadripet; and Reality Group, CSI Good Shepherd Church, Taramani 100 ft. Rd., Velachery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Meston College of Education, Royapettah; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; Madipakkam Group, Moovarasampettai; Anmeega Asthivara Group, Tollgate; and CSI Church, Padikuppam Rd., Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.; Family Group, Alagumuthumariamman Thirukoil, Korukupet; and Independence AFG, St. Mathias Church, K.K. Nagar, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Meston College, Royapettah; Risen Redeemers Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Johns Catholic Church, Seniyamman Koil St., Thirumullaivayal; Purana Suvisesa Eluputhal Church, Santhipuram, Thirumullaivoyal; Glory Church, MMDA Colony, Arumbakkam; St. Joseph School, 18th West Cross St., M.K.B. Nagar; Govt. Primary School, Govindaraj Nagar, Kattupakkam; Immanuel Church, Perumal Kovil St., Nerkundram, and Theresa Church, Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.