Chennai

Chennai Today

more-in

RELIGION

Mahabharatham: B. Sundarkumar, Sankara Kendra, Valmiki St., Adambakkam, 7 p.m.

Bhagavatham: B. Kesavan, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Vamana Avatharam: Trichy Kalyanaraman, Devi Academy School, Parameswaran Arangam, Alapakkam Main Rd., Valasaravakkam, 7 p.m.

Kandapuranam: K. Sivakumar, Kamala Vinayagar Sath Sangam, ICF, 6.30 p.m.

Vedanta Treatise: R. Aravindan, C Flat, Harmony, 20/39, Venkatarathinam Nagar, Adyar, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Mudhra: Celebration of commencement of Silver Jubilee Year of Mudhra and launch of new project, Infosys Hall, Ramakrishna Mission School, Krishna St., T. Nagar, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Labour Department: Awareness meeting on World Day Against Child Labour, Amma Arangam, Shenoy Nagar, 4 p.m.

Arunodaya Centre for Street and Working Children and Childline India Foundation: Awareness programme, platform No 4, Egmore Railway Station, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2019 2:35:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-today/article27821142.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story