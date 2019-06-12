Chennai Today

RELIGION

Mahabharatham: B. Sundarkumar, Sankara Kendra, Valmiki St., Adambakkam, 7 p.m.

Bhagavatham: B. Kesavan, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Vamana Avatharam: Trichy Kalyanaraman, Devi Academy School, Parameswaran Arangam, Alapakkam Main Rd., Valasaravakkam, 7 p.m.

Kandapuranam: K. Sivakumar, Kamala Vinayagar Sath Sangam, ICF, 6.30 p.m.

Vedanta Treatise: R. Aravindan, C Flat, Harmony, 20/39, Venkatarathinam Nagar, Adyar, 6.45 p.m.

CULTURE

Mudhra: Celebration of commencement of Silver Jubilee Year of Mudhra and launch of new project, Infosys Hall, Ramakrishna Mission School, Krishna St., T. Nagar, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Labour Department: Awareness meeting on World Day Against Child Labour, Amma Arangam, Shenoy Nagar, 4 p.m.

Arunodaya Centre for Street and Working Children and Childline India Foundation: Awareness programme, platform No 4, Egmore Railway Station, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.