CHENNAI TODAY

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Harikatha by Kalyanapuram Aravamudhan, Sri Desika Vidya Bhavanam, Venkatesa Agraharam St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.; Mathivannan, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Krishna Mahimai: Gopalavallidassar, Sri Ayyappa Temple, 2nd Avenue, Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.

Tukaram Maharaj: Govindapuram Balaji Bhagavathar, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Namasangeerthanam: Ganesh, Avichi School, Arcot Rd., Virugambakkam, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Narada Gana Sabha and Upasana: 80th year of Rukmini Ramani with Rasa Ratnakaraha, dance drama ‘An Ocean of Emotions,’ Governor Banwarilal Purohit participates, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpetm 6 p.m.

Koothu-P-Pattarai and Sangeet Natak Akademi: Inauguration of Theatre festival, today ‘Mother of 1084,’ Koothambalam Meenakshi, 58/16, 3rd Main Rd., Sri Iyappa Nagar, Virugambakkam, 7 p.m.

British Council and Sahodari Foundation : Inauguration of transgender art exhibition ‘Shut Up,’ Anna Salai, 5 p.m.

GENERAL

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Awareness programme on rehabilitation of Natural Fertilizers to the farmers in Kancheepuram district with reference to the Amma Bio Fertilizers Scheme, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Conference on ‘Information, Communcation and Embedded System,’ Thiruverkadu, 9.30 a.m.

Bharat Sewak Samaj: Mahathmavai Vananguvoom, Gandhi Mandapam, Sardar Patel Rd., Guindy, 3.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; T.T.H. Rd.. Devar Peravaio, Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam, Vadapalani; Silver Jubilee Group, Kevin School, Royapuram; and Puthiya Shakthi aFG, Santhosh Nursery and Primary School, Ezhil Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd., Chinmaya Nagar; C.S.I. Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore,; Govt. Primary Schook, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.

