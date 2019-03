CHENNAI TODAY

RELIGION

Triveni Ramayanam: Jaya Srinivasan, Tattvaloka Auditorium, Eldams Rd., 6 p.m.

Kambanum Azhwargalum: Kidambi Narayanan, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m

Vicharasagara: Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Siva Sthalangal: M. Muthukrishnan, Sri Sankara Vidyalaya MHSS., Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram, 7 p.m.

Mahaperiyava Mahimai: P. Swaminathan, Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Dakshina Chitra and Madrs Craft Foundation: Inauguration of Utsavam 2019 - Women and Goddesses: Myth and Reality, ECR, 10 a.m.

AIM For SEVA: Dance programme by Anita Ratnam, The Music Academy, T.T.K. Rd., Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Arunodaya Centre For Street and Working Children and UNICEF: Inauguration of State level children consultation to draft children manifesto, Hotel Pandian, 10 a.m.

Indian Bank: International Women’s day celebrations, IMAGE Auditorium, MRC Nagar, R.A. Puram, 6 p.m.

Desha Dhwani: Panel discussion on ‘Mental Wellness, Stigma, Prevention and Cure,’, Shri Geeta Bhavan, Lloyds Rd., Gopalapuram, 10 a.m.

Sankara Nethralaya Academy: Seminar on ‘Medical Technology in Health Care: A Driving Force,’, V.D. Swami Auditorium, Sankara Nethralaya College Rd., Nungambakkam, 9 a.m.

Rajalakshmi Engineering College: College Day, Thandalam, 10 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Programme on ‘Math Fest 2k19’, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

Sriram Engineering College: Silver Jubilee celebrations, 11 a.m. and College Day, Perumalpattu, 4.30 p.m.

Prathyusha Engineering College: Annual cultural ‘Pravrithi ‘19,’, Aranvoyalkuppam, 9 a.m.

M.N.M. Jain Engineering College: Cultural fest ‘Rapture 19.’. Thoraipakkam, 9.30 a.m.

Pachaiyappa’s College: State level leadership training camp, EVR Salai, Shenoy Nagar, 10 a.m.

Loyola College: Inauguration of training programme by UGC, Nungambakkam, 10 a.m.

D.G. Vaishnav College: 52nd Graduation Day, Arumbakkam, 10 a.m.

Velammal College For Women: Annual Day, Anna Nagar East, 11 a.m.

Annai Velankanni’s College For Women: Cultural fest ‘Astral 2019’, Saidapet, 9.30 a.m.

Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children Egmore and LSDSS: Rare Disease Day’, ICH Auditorium, Egmore, Noon

The Hindu Higher Secondary Alumni Association: Meetiing, Raga Sudha Hall, Mylapore, 4 p.m.

Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust: Alumni Meeting, G.N. Chetty Rd., T. Nagar, 11 a.m.

Theosophical Society (Kilpauk Lodge): Meeting, Dewan Rama Rd., Purasawalkam, 6 p.m.

Asha Nivas Social Service Centre: International Women’s Day celebrations, Kannagi Nagar, Thoraipakkam, 11 a.m.

Sri Krishna Sweet and Sri Sathya Seva Organisation: Programme on ‘Sai Saranam’, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

YMCA Kilpauk Toastmasters Club: Meeting, YMCA Kilpauk, Halls Rd., 3.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.