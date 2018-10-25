CHENNAI TODAY

Chennai

Ramayanam: B. Damodara Dikshithar, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Crafts Council of India: Inauguration of exhibition of contemporary art ;Craftepreneur’. Lalit Kala Akademi, Greams Rd., 10 a.m.

Indian Institution of Technical Arbitrators: Inauguration of conference on ‘International and Domestic Arbitration: Current Scenario and Way Ahead’, Hotel Hilton, 9.30 a.m.

Chennai Metro Rail: World Arthritis Day - Ortho camp, Thirumangalam and Anna Nagar Tower Metro Station, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

ExNoRa International; ITC Mission Sunehra Kal and HR and CE Dept., Govt. of Tamil Nadu: Seminar on Best Temple Waste Management Practices and Green Temple Initiatives in Tamil Nadu, ITC Welcom Hotel, 9 a.m.

Islamic Society: Tribute meeting to Kalaignar Karunanidhi, Periyar Thidal, Vepery, 4 p.m.

Institution of Engineers: 96th annual session, Hotel Le Royal Meridien, 7 p.m.

SRM Institute of Science and Technology: Inauguration of conference on ‘Recent Trends in Fuzzy Mathematics and its Applications’, Ramapuram, 9.30 a.m.

Jawahar Vidyalaya SSS.: 52nd annual day celebration, Mahodaya Auditorium, 4th Avenue, Ashok Nagar, 4 p.m.

Society of Auditors: Talk on ‘Computation of Minimum Alternate and IND As Impact’, 4/180, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Sri Krishna Sweets and Illakiyaveethi: Programme on ‘Karuthil Vazhum Kavizhnargal’, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Krishna Sweets and YACD, Gopalapuram: Programme on ‘Naal Thorum Nalathu Seivom’, Sri Vijaya Ganapathi Temple, Ullagaram, 6.30 p.m.

Bharat Sewak Samaj: Mahatmavai Vananguvom prayer meeting, Gandhi Mandapam, Sardar Patel Rd., Guindy, 3.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; Madhurai Siddha Ayurveda Nilayam, Nandavanam, Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam; CSI Church, Sathiyamoorthy Nagar, Vyasarpadi; CSI Church, Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet; and Kevi School, Royapuram, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd., Chinmaya Nagar; C.S.I. Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore,; Govt. Primary Schook, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.

