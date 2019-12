Chennai Today

RELIGION

Thiru Kolur Penn Pillai Ragasyam: Raza Narayanan, Thiru Katchi Nambi temple,Choolai Amman Koil St, Tana St, Purasaiwalkam, 6.30 p.m

Acharya Nishtai: Kidaamby Narayanan, Sri Andalammal Matam, 84, Sanjeevaroyan St, Old Washermanpet, 6.45 p.m

Vichara Sagara: Satyavratananda, Kesari High School, Pondy Bazaar, 6 p.m

Jehovah’s Witnesses: Religious convention, Kamaraj Memorial Hall, Teynampet, 9.20 a.m

Guided Meditation: Mahamedhananda, Vivekananda House, Triplicane, 7 p.m

CULTURE

South India Social and Cultural Academy: Award function, Hotel Palmgrove, Nungambakkam, 4 p.m

Varasiddhi Vinayakar temple: Classical Music Festival, Besant Nagar, 6.45 p.m

Banyan Tree: Barkha Ritu, The Music Academy, 6.30 p.m

Organising Committee: Sanskruthi doll exhibition, Maharashtra Nivas, TTK Road, Alwarpet, 8.30 a.m

GENERAL

The Tamil Nadu Dr. Ambedkar Law University: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam participate, Perungudi campus, 10.45 a.m.

Madras Dyslexia Association: Science exhibition for dyslexic school children, TAG auditorium, Ramakrishna Mission School, South Branch, Burkit Road, T. Nagar, 10.30 a.m

Kumara Rani Chettinad Vidayala: Sishu Utsav, Chettinad Vidyashram, 8.45 a.m

Tamil Nadu Television, Video and Radio Artists Union: Anniversary celebrations, P.S. HSS, 6 p.m

The New College: Graduation day, Peters Road, 10.30 a.m

Hindustan College of Arts and Science: Graduation day, Padur, 11 a.m.

Vellamal Institute Of Technology: Graduation day, Ponneri, 10 a.m

Dharmamurthi Rao Bahadur Calavala Cunnan Chetty’s Hindu College: Graduation day, Pattabiram, 9 a.m

India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd: The call of the blue, ECR Speedway, Kanathur, 3 p.m.

Vellamal M.H.S.S: Felicitation of silver medalists in Asian Games, T.S. Krishna Nagar, 9 a,m

Pratyusha Engineering College: Industry expert interaction, Aranvoyal Kuppam, Tiruvallur, 10 a.m.

Cheshire Homes: Anniversary celebrations, 23 A, 3rd Seaward Road, Valmiki Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, 3.30 p.m

Indian Institution of Plant Engineers: Meeting, IIPE House, JP Towers, Nungambakkam, 6.30 p.m.

Wesley Higher Secondary School: Students reunion, school campus, Royapettah, 5 p.m

The Theosophical Society (Kilpauk Lodge): Talk on Accupressure, no 32, Dewan Rama Road, Purasaiwalkam, 6 p.m.

YMCA: Meeting, YMCA Kilpauk, 3.30 p.m

Lamech Matriculation: Distribution of scholarships, Kaikkankuppam, Alwarthirunagar, 3.30 p.m

Udayan care and Shalini Higher Education: Inauguration of Udayan Shalini fellowship 2018, Madras Management Association, 240, Pathari Rd, 3 p.m

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; TPI Kalyana Mandapam, Avadi; Risen Christ Church, Don Bosco School, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Iraivan Thantha Vaippu Kuzhu, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.

FOR SUNDAY

RELIGION

Isa Upanishad: K. Srinivasan, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, New Giri Road, T. Nagar, 6 p.m

Jehovah’s Witnesses: Religious convention, Kamaraj Memorial Hall, Teynampet, 9.20 a.m

CULTURE

Organising Committee: Sashti Vardanti Mahotsavam, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu and Governor Banwarilal Purohit participate, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 3 p.m

Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Trust: Award function, Raga Sudha Arangam, Luz Avenue, 6 p.m

Varasiddhi Vinayakar temple: Classical Music Festival, Besant Nagar, 6.45 p.m

GENERAL

Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission: Inauguration of Ammini diagnostic centre, Governor Banwarilal Purohit, participates, 32, Appa Rao Garden, Second Cross St, Shenoy Nagar, 10.30 a.m

Department of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu: Chennai International Youth Fest Marathon, Minister C. Vijaya Baskar participates, Island Ground, 5 a.m

Sneha: World Suicide Prevention Day - 2018, workshop on reporting suicides in media, Novotel Hotel, Nandanam, 11 a.m

ESO India: Survivor Volunteer Awards, St. Isabel’s hospital, Mylapore, 11 a.m

Heartfullness Institute: Discourse, Babuji Memorial Ashram, Manapakkam, 9.30 a.m

Anna Nagar Humour Club: Meeting, Shir Krishnaswamy MHSS, Anna Nagar West, 4 p.m

Humour Club International: Triplicane chapter meeting, TAG- Mylapore Fine Arts Club Auditorium, 4.00 p.m.

Lions Club of Madras KRS: Eye screening camp, Meenakshi College for Women, Kodambakkam, 9 a.m

Sankara Eye Hospital: Free cataract screening camp, R.K. Math, Meyyur Village, Tiruvallur, 9 a.m

Sri Krishna Institute of Technology: Graduation day, college premises, Panapakkam, 1.30 p.m

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m.; Mangalam Nursery School, New Mettu Theruy, Periyakuppam, 11 a.m.; Fathima Church, United India Colony, 3 p.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway; and Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Theradi, 6 p.m.; Kesari HSS. T Nagar; and CSI Wesley Church, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assumption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.