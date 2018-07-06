Chennai today

Religion

Ramayanam: Trichy Kalyanaraman, SRM Nightingale School, Thambiah Road, West Mambalam, 6.30 p.m; Erode Balaji, Adi Sankara Auditorium, Anna Nagar Ayyapa Temple, 7 p.m

Krishna Charitam: B. Sundarkumar, Sri Sathsangam, Sathsangam Street, Madipakkam, 7 p.m

Swami Desikanin Ethiraza Sapthathi: Raza Narayanan, Natathur Amman Koil, 225, Prakasam Salai, Broadway, 6 p.m

Vedantham Paramanandham: Paramanandha Bharati, Thiru Vi Ka First Lane, Mylapore, 6.45 p.m

Guided Meditation: Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Vivekananda House, Kamarajar Salai, Triplicane, 7 p.m

Acharya Nishtai: Kidambi Narayanan, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevarayan Koil Street, Old Washermanpet, 6.45 p.m.

Upadesams of Sri Gnananda Saraswathi: C.L. Ramakrishnan, Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Road, T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Vichara Sagara: Satyavratananda, Kesari High School, Pondy Bazaar, 6 p.m

Culture

Saiva Siddhantha Perumandram and Saiva Siddhantha Department, Madras University: Semmozhi Tamil, Theerman Nutrandu Niraivu Vizha, Madras University, 10.30 a.m

Tamil Heritage Trust: Madras Muses, Wonder Women of Madras, Nivedita Louis, Arkay Convention Centre, R.H. Road, OMS Lakshana, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m

Tiruvasaga - Tirumanthiram Trust: Conference, Gokhale Sastri Institute, Karpagambal Nagar, Mylapore, 8.30 a.m

Sri Krishna Sweets and Sri Krishna Gana Sabha: Maha Periyava Deivathin Kural, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, 6.30 p.m.

General

Intraocular Implant and Refractive Society, India: IIRSI 2018, M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and C. Vijaya Baskar, Health Minister participates, ITC Grand Chola, Guindy, 10.30 a.m.

Chennai International Centre: Anniversary Celebrations, M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India participates, Madras School of Economics Auditorium, Gandhi Mandapam Road, Kotturpuram, 6.30 p.m.

Indian Abacus private limited: Indian abacus national level abacus and mental arithmetic competition, 2018, D. Jayakumar, Minister for Fisheries to inaugurate, Chennai Convention Centre, Nandambakkam, 8 a.m

Madras Christian College: Graduation day, College Campus, East Tambaram, 9.30 a.m

Chennai Institute of Technology: Lecture on self-learning, Sarathy Nagar, Kundrathur, 10 a.m

Srinivas Youngmen’s Association: School uniform distribution function, NKT National GHSS, Dr. Besant Road, Triplicane, 6 p.m.

PSBB Senior Secondary School: Reverberations 2018, PSBB School, Alagirisamy Salai, K.K. Nagar, 9 a.m.

Sri Ramachandra Dental College and Hospital: Tmt Janaki MGR endowment oration, Sri Ramachandra Dental College and Hospital, Porur, 1 p.m

The Theosophical Society (Kilpauk Lodge): Many bodies of man - Bro M. Praveen Kumar, Theosophical Society , no 32, Dewan Rama Road, Purasaiwakam, 6 p.m.

Rotary Club of Chennai, Velachery: Installation of president of the year 2018-19, Madras Race Club, Guindy, 9 a.m

Lions Club of Madras Mambalam: Installation of president 2018-19, Hotel Gokulam Park, Ashok Nagar, 7 p.m.

Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute: Exhibition on psychology testing for effective living - Psychoview, college premises, Porur, 9 a.m.

Vital for India: Awareness campaign on fundemental duties, Anna Centenary Library, Gandhi Mandapam Road, Kotturpuram, 10 a.m

For Sunday

Religion

Ramayanam: Trichy Kalyanaraman, SRM Nightingale School, Thambiah Road, West Mambalam, 6.30 p.m

Gita: R. Aravindan, Dr. Sivanthi Adithanar Memorial Hall, George Avenue, Poes Garden, 10.30 a.m

Mukundamala: T. Narayanan Kutty, Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Road, T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Brahmasutra: Satyavratananda, Kesari High School, Pondy Bazaar, 5.30 p.m.

Vaithikasri: Spiritual discourse, Ayodhya Mandapam, Arya Gowda Road, 3.30 p.m

Culture

Hayagriva Vidya Peetam: release of books on Swami Desika, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit participates, no 54, Thiruvalluvar St, Taramani, 4.15 p.m

Organising Committee: Felicitation function and special concerts in honour of M. Chandrasekaran, Music Academy, 4 p.m

General

Rajasthan Youth Association Book Bank Project: Annual book distribution function, Kamaraj Memorial Hall, Teynampet, 9.30 a.m

Anna Nagar Humour Club: Meeting, Shri Krishnaswami Matriculation HSS, Vaigai Colony, Anna Nagar, 4 p.m

The Savera Hotel: Duchess Car Rally, hotel car parking, 8.30 a.m

Tamil Nadu Science Forum: Seminar on Stephen Hawking’s works, Anna Centenary Library, Kotturpuram, 3 p.m

Lions Club of Chennai Golden Fort: Meeting, Mohan Towers, Near Padi Flyover, 10.30 a.m

International Medical Sciences Academy: monthly CME programme, K.J. Hospital, P.H. Road, 11 a.m