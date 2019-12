Chennai Today for September 9, Monday

RELIGION

Maha Periyava Mahimai: P. Swaminathan, Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple, 5.30 p.m.

Krishna Jananam: B. Sundarkumar, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 6.15 p.m.

Nachuppoigai: Trichy Kalyanaraman, TRS IIT Classes, 7th Avenue, Ashok Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Ayyappa Seva Samajam: Sri Ayyappa Temple: Sriman Narayaneeya Sapthaha Mahayagnam, Adi Sankara Auditorium - Prabhashanam, 7 a.m.

GENERAL

Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Trust: Kalki Krishnamurthy 120th birth anniversary and distribution of memorial awards, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K. Pandiarajan presides, Raga Sudha Hall, Luz Avenue, 6 p.m.

RMK Constructions and Housing: Inauguration of a club house apartment, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam chief guest, RMK Chola Gardens, Sundarachozhavaram, Thiruverkadu, 10 a.m.

Ability Foundation: Abilityfest 2019, India International Disability Film Festival, Sathyam Cinemas, 10 a.m.

Sevalaya: Inauguration of public library, Nathambedu, Tiruvallur, 10 a.m.

Madras Institute of Development Studies: Worksop on ‘New horizons of resisting authoritarianism, cultural work for freedom, and cross cultural encounters - India, Germany and the World,’ Adiseshiah Auditorium, Adyar, 2 p.m.

Alumni Association College of Engineering Guindy: Second Prof. M.C. Ramaswamy Endowment Lecture on ‘Innovation in Mechanical Engineering,’ Henry Maudslay Hall, Central Workshop, CEG, Anna University, 3 p.m.

Velammal Vidyalaya: Inspirational Indians - Inspiring young minds, Mel Ayanambakkam, 9.30 a.m.

Prathyusha Engineering College: Industry expert interaction on ‘Clinical Research and Bioinformatics,’ Poonamallee High Road, 9.30 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Guest lecture on ‘Global trends in cybersecurity,’ SRM Nagar, Kattankulathur, 10.30 a.m.