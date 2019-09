Chennai Today for September 7, Saturday

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: Krishna, Sri Krishna Balaram Temple, Hare Krishna Movement Chennai, Seaward Rd., Thiruvanmiyur, 8 a.m.

Mukundamala: T.Narayanan Kutty, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Rd., 6 p.m.

Maha Periayava Saranam: P. Swaminathan, Sri Sankara Mutt, Thambu Chetti St., 6 p.m.

Nachupoikai: Tiruchi Kalyanaraman, TRS IIT Classes, 7th Avenue, Ashok Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Krishna Jananam: B. Sundarkumar, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, 6.15 p.m.

Guided Meditation: Raghunayakananda, Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Triplicane, 7 p.m.

GENERAL

Organising Committee: Annual grants function, Governor participates, Raj Bhavan, 4 p.m.

India Valves 2019: Inaugural of ‘The National Transcatheter Valve Course’, Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey participates, ITC Grand Chola, 7.45 p.m.

University of Madras: Faculty development programme, Madras School of Social Work, Egmore, 9.30 a.m.

Green Voice International: Celebration of Chandrayaan’s journey, Telugu Brahmin St., Dhandeeswaram Nagar, Velachery, 10.30 a.m.

Lamech Higher Secondary School: Distribution of scholarship, Alwarthirunagar, 3.30 p.m.

Senior Citizens Group of Besant Nagar: Training programme for World Alzeimer’s Day, Rams Flats, Third Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, 4 p.m.

Loyola Institute of Business Administration: ‘Utilising healthcare IT to transform healthcare delivery- are we missing the opportunity’, 8.30 a.m.; Graduation 2019, 10.30 a.m.

Tamil Heritage Trust: Talk on ‘Names of places-their story’, Arkay Convention Centre, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Justice Basheer Ahmed Sayeed College for Women: Graduation day, K.B. Dasan Rd., Teynampet, 3 p.m.

VGN Chinmaya Vidyalaya: Annual day, Avadi, 5 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Turning Point Group, Arul Kadal Aikiya Aalayam, Santhome High Rd. and New Attitude Group, St. Andrews Church, Choolai, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; Alagu Andavar Temple, Korukkupet; God Given Opportunity AFG, Sevaipriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur; Inaintha Sakthi Kuzhu, Sivan Nagar Association, New Washermenpet; Recovery AFG, Risen Christ Church, Peravallur, Kolathur; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Community Service Centre, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk; PS HSS., Mylapore; Advent Christian Middle School, Velachery Rd., Sembakkam; Risen Christ Church, Paper Mills Rd., Peravallur; Alagu Muthu Mariyamman Tirumana Mandapam, Periyar Salai; St. Present Church, Johny John Khan Mirshahibpet; E.C.I. Zion School, 100 ft. Rd., Ekkatuthangal; Karthikeyan MHSS., Saligramam; St. Vincent School, Assumption Church, Railway Colony, Choolaimedu; Faith Christian Church, Madha Kovil St., Nerkundram; Govt. HSS., Madhiravedu Rd., Velappan Chavadi; and Sevapriya Trust, Poonga Nagar, Thiruvottiyur, 7 p.m.