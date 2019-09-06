Chennai

Chennai Today for September 6, Friday

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: Stoka Krishnaswami, Sri Krishna Balaram Temple, Hare Krishna Movement Chennai, 63, 1st Seaward Rd., Valmiki Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, 8 a.m.

Krishna Jananam: B. Sundarkumar, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 6.15 p.m.

Natchupoigai: Trichy Kalyanaraman, TRS IIT Classes, 7th Avenue, Ashok Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Maha Ganapathi and Maha Periyava Mahimai: P. Swaminathan, Sri Lakshmi Ram Ganesh Mahal, Gandhi St., Chitlapakkam,, 6.30 p.m.

Soundaryalahari: Kamashi Soundarlahari, Sri Lakshmi Ram Ganesh Mahal, Gandhi St., Chitlapakkam,, 10 a.m.

CULTURE

Poompuhar: Inauguration of Navaratri Kolu Toys, Minister P. Benjamin participates, Poompuhar Sales Showroom, Anna Salai, 5 p.m.

Onam Celebrations: Madras Kerala Samaj - Inauguration of Kerala Samaj Onam Fair, Poonamallee High Rd., 9 a.m.Programme on Ponnin Chingam, Asan Memorial College of Arts and Science, Jaladampet, 10.30 a.m.

Navasakthi Vinayagar Temple: Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations - Programme by Kadri Gopalnath, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 7.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Confederation of Indian Industry: V. Srinivasan memorial lecture on ‘Social Entreprise and Non-Profit Leadership’, Hotel Ramada Plaza, 6 p.m.

Ability Foundation: Inauguration of workshop ‘DescribeABILITY’, Raman Hall, IIT Madras Research Park, Taramani, 10 a.m.

ICSI - SIRC: Inauguration of conference on ‘Empowering Educators’, 9, Wheat Crofts Rd., Nungambakkam, 10 a.m.

Madras Institute of Development Studies: Seminar on ‘Structural Change in Tamil Nadu, 1980-2010’, 2nd Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 3.30 p.m.

Chennai Lions Eye Bank Trust and Rio-GOH Research Foundation: Programme of ‘34th National Fortnight on Eye Donation and Honouring of Eye Donors Family,’ Dr. R.E.S. Muthiah Auditorium, Govt. Ophthalmic Hospital, Egmore, 10 a.m.

Madras Management Association and WSquare: Programme on ‘What Mothers Want Conclave’, Anna Salai, 10 a.m.

Saveetha Engineering College: Inter-Collegiate Technical and Management Fest, Thandalam, 9 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Inauguration of conference on ICSA 2k19, Kattankulathur, 9.30 a.m.

Ethiraj College for Women: Food Carnival - Reminiscence of Native Indian Taste, Ethiraj Salai, Egmore, 10.30 a.m.

M.O.P. Vaishnav Collee for Women: Inauguration of Media Conclave on Responsible Journalism, Nungambakkam, 10 a.m.

G.S.S, Jain College for Women: Inauguration of seminar on ‘Quality Enhancement and Sustenance’, Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 10 a.m.

Nanbargal Kudumba Narpani Mandram: Release of Thamizh Rana books, David Song School, M.R. Nagar, 4 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; T.T.H. Rd.. Devar Peravaio, Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam, Vadapalani; Silver Jubilee Group, Kevin School, Royapuram; and Puthiya Shakthi aFG, Santhosh Nursery and Primary School, Ezhil Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd., Chinmaya Nagar; C.S.I. Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore,; Govt. Primary Schook, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.

