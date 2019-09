Chennai Today for September 08, Sunday

RELIGION

Gita: R. Aravindan, Dr. Sivanthi Adithanar Memorial Hall, George Avenue, Poes Garden, 10.30 a.m.

Narayaneeyam: Hari Govindan Namboodiri, Ayyappa Seva Samajam, Sri Ayyappa Temple, 2nd Avenue, Anna Nagar, 7 a.m.

Krishna Jananam: B. Sundarkumar, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 6.15 p.m.

Natchupoigai: Trichy Kalyanaraman, TRS IIT Classes, 7th Avenue, Ashok Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Aanmeega Santheega Vilakkangal: Nannilam V. Rajagopalan, Sri Ayodhya Mandapam, Arya Gowda Rd., West Mambalam, 3.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Tamil Heritage Trust: Talk on ‘Being Swaminathan’ - a celebration of Prof. Swaminathan and his contributions in his 80 years, Tamil Virtual Academy, Kotturpuram, 4 p.m.

Vasantha Memorial Trust and Cancer Centre: 11 th anniversary celebrations, Sivagami Pethachi Auditorium, MCTM School, Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Tejas Foundation: Talk on ‘Poornba River - Periyaru’, P.S. High School, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Kauverypoompattinam Nagarathar Turst, Devakottai: 23rd Sri Pattinathar Vizha, Thiruvottiyur, 10 a.m.

Humour Club International - Triplicane Chapter: Meeting, TAG - Mylapore Fine Arts Club, Musiri Subramaniam Rd.., Mylapore, 4 p.m.

Anna Nagar Humour Club: Meeting, Krishnaswamy School, 13th Main Rd., Anna Nagar, 4 p.m.

Gandhian Integrated Forum Trust: Mahatma Gandhi Youth Festival, Venkatnarayana Rd., T. Nagar, 10 a.m.

The Chennai Hindu Good Templars League: Medical camp, The Madras Progressive Union HSS., Audiappa Naicken St., Sowcarpet, 9 a.m.

Loka Dharma Seva Foundation Trust: Swachh Mandir - temple cleaning project, Bala Subramanyaswami Temple, Eldams Rd., Teynampet, 9 a.m.

Sankara Eye Hospital: Medical camp, Saibaba Temple, Arakonam Rd., Sholingur, 9 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Good Company Group, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.; Miracle of Marina Group, Chennai School, Venkatarangam Pillai St., T. Nagar; and Circle of Life Group, Annai Velankannai Church, Besant Nagar, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Holy Angels Convent, T. Nagar, 11 a.m; Sunshine Group, Loyola MHSS., UI Colony, Kodambakkam, 4 p.m.; Wisdom AFG, Kesari HSS., Teynampet, 7 p.m. Broadway Group, St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m.; CSI Wesley Church, Opp Kallarai Stop, Poonamallee, 7 p.m.; Deiva Shakthi Kuzhu, Sri Sathya Sai HSS., Nadapai Garden St., Theradi 6 p.m.; and St. Anthonys Church, Puzhal, 5 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Assemption School, St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam, 10.00 a.m.; St. Mathias Church, Kamarajar Salai,, K.K. Nagar; C.S.I. School, Gandhi Main Rd., Oragadam, Ambattur; Govt. HSS., Police Boys Club, Maduravoyal; Sankara MHSS., Thiruvottiyur, Railway Hospital, Perambur, 11 a.m.; Dr. Boaz Memorial Hospital, Velachery Rd., Selaiyur; Infant Jesus Church, Manali New Nagar, Manali; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi, 11.30 a.m.; St. Francis Xavier Church, Broadway, 6 p.m. Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; Police Boys Club, Chinmaya Nagar; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; Arul Kadal, Santhome High Rd.; 7 pm.