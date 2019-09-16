Chennai Today for Monday, September 16

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Damal Ramakrishnan and Perundevi, Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, Gopalapuram, 6.45 p.m.

Baghavatham: Sundarkumar, Guruvayurappan Temple, Nanganallur, 4 p.m.

Gita: Satyavratananda, Shridi Sai Hall, Shenoy Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Guru Mahimai: P. Swaminathan, Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple, Myllapore, 5.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Kalakshetra Foundation: ‘Gandhi Parv’ celebration, Thiruvanmiyur, 1.30 p.m.

GENERAL

VIT Chennai: National conference on ‘Macro Economics of India with Special Reference to Economic Development of Tamil Nadu’, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and State Minister K.P. Anbalagan participate, Vandalur-Kelambakkam Rd., Mambakkam, 11 a.m.

National Centre for Safety of Heritage Structure and IGS: Inauguration of workshop on Geotechnical aspects of Heritage Structures, IIT Madras, 9 a.m.

SA Engineering College: Talk on ‘Recent Applications in Nanoscience’, Thiruverkadu, 10.30 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Talk on ‘Recent trends in Embedded Systems’, Kattankulathur, 10 a.m.

Easwari Engineering College: Inauguration of ‘Society of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Bharathi Salai, Ramapuram, 11 a.m.

Sai Ram Engineering College: Kaizen Robotics Workshop, West Tambaram, 9 a.m.

Lions Club Chennai Centennial: NSS Health week, Pachaiyappa’s College, Shenoy Nagar, Noon