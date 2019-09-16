Chennai

Chennai Today for Monday, September 16

more-in

RELIGION

Ramayanam: Damal Ramakrishnan and Perundevi, Sri Venugopalaswamy Temple, Gopalapuram, 6.45 p.m.

Baghavatham: Sundarkumar, Guruvayurappan Temple, Nanganallur, 4 p.m.

Gita: Satyavratananda, Shridi Sai Hall, Shenoy Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

Guru Mahimai: P. Swaminathan, Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple, Myllapore, 5.30 p.m.

CULTURE

Kalakshetra Foundation: ‘Gandhi Parv’ celebration, Thiruvanmiyur, 1.30 p.m.

GENERAL

VIT Chennai: National conference on ‘Macro Economics of India with Special Reference to Economic Development of Tamil Nadu’, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and State Minister K.P. Anbalagan participate, Vandalur-Kelambakkam Rd., Mambakkam, 11 a.m.

National Centre for Safety of Heritage Structure and IGS: Inauguration of workshop on Geotechnical aspects of Heritage Structures, IIT Madras, 9 a.m.

SA Engineering College: Talk on ‘Recent Applications in Nanoscience’, Thiruverkadu, 10.30 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Talk on ‘Recent trends in Embedded Systems’, Kattankulathur, 10 a.m.

Easwari Engineering College: Inauguration of ‘Society of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Bharathi Salai, Ramapuram, 11 a.m.

Sai Ram Engineering College: Kaizen Robotics Workshop, West Tambaram, 9 a.m.

Lions Club Chennai Centennial: NSS Health week, Pachaiyappa’s College, Shenoy Nagar, Noon

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2019 4:31:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/chennai-today-for-monday-september-16/article29426497.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY