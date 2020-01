CHENNAI TODAY FOR JANUARY 21

RELIGION

Gita: Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Mukunda Mala: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, 77, Thirupugazh St., Kamatchi Nagar, Valasaravakkam, 11 a.m.

Thiruarutpa: C. Sadhananthan, Sakthi Vinayagar Temple, P.T. Rajan Salai, K.K. Nagar, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Kanchi Mahaswami Trust: Inauguration of collection of paintings on the life and teaching of Kanchi Mahaswami and release of Hindi version of Param Vani, Vidya Mandir Campus’ 1, Sankar Nagar, Rajakilppakam, East Tambaram, 5.45 p.m.

Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan Chennai: Music programme on NANDI...Indo-European Jazz, Rutland Gate 5th St., Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.

GENERAL

State Level Coordinator - Oil Industry, Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry: Conservation Campaign “SAKSHAM 2020’, Governon Banwarilal Purohit participates, Music Academy, T.T.K. Rd., Royapettah, 10.30 a.m.

BAPASI: Valedictory ceremony of 43rd Chennai Book Fair, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam participates, YMCA Ground, Nandanam, 6 p.m.

Roja Muthiah Research Library: Prof. M. Anandakrishnan endowment lecture on ‘An Oral Folk History of Kongu Natu: A fresh perspective on Tamil Culture lives on in the hinterlands’, 3rd Cross Rd., CPT Campus, Taramani, 5.30 p.m.

Chennai Urology & Robotics Institute and Indian Prostate Cancer Foundation: Anniversary celebrations, CURI Hospital, 148, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam, OMR, 4.30 p.m.

Loyola College: Lecture on ‘Building a Non-Violent Society Today: Gandhian Paradigms’, Bertram Hall, Nungambakkam, 11 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Workshop on ‘Three dimensional (3D) printing technology, Kattankulathur, 9 a.m.

Sri Sai Ram Engineering College: Lecture on instrumentation and career opportunities to the data world, West Tambaram, 11 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Lectures on ‘Data Science using python’, 9 a.m. and ‘Clear awareness in product design’, Kattankulathur, 9.30 a.m.

YMCA Pattimanram: Meeting, YMCA Esplanade, NSC Bose Rd., 5.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Self Help Group, Community Service Center, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk, 7 p.m

Al-Anon: Meetings, Blessings AFG, Divine School, S.V. Nagar, Oragadam, Ambattur; CSI James Church, Ullagaram; Conscious AFG, Ezhil Model School, Kodungaiyur; Living Sober AFG, CSI Church, Kalaignar Nagar, Othavadai, Thiruvottiyur; and St. Anne Church, Pallavan Salai, Nesapakkam, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Santhome HSS., Mylapore; CBF Church, Banu Nagar, Pudur, Ambattur; C.S.I. James Church, Medavakkam Main Rd., Ullagaram; St. Josephs Anglo Indian HSS., Vepery; Dr. M.G.R. MHSS., Arcot Rd., Saligramam; Bedhasda Swimming Pool, Elaya Mudali St., Tondiarpet; Christ the King Church, G.K.M. Colony, Peravallur; St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam High Rd.; ECI Church, Dr. Ambedkar St., Arumbakkam; Bharath Dass School, Perungudi; Karnataka HSS., Habibullah Rd., T. Nagar S.B.M. School, Perumal Kovil St., Thiruverkadu; and English Language Meeting, Church of Christ, W-76, Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.