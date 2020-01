CHENNAI TODAY FOR JANUARY 09

RELIGION

Bhagavatham: Ponnadukkathu Manikandan Namboodiri, Hariharan Hall, Anantha Pamanabha Swamy Temple, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 7 a.m.; B. Sundarkumar, Ranjani Hall, 15th St., Nanganallur, 6.30 p.m.

Thiruppavai: V. Ramamurthy, Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Gujji Naicken St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 a.m.; Velukkudi Krishnan, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, 4th St., Postal Colony, West Mambalam, 7 a.m.; Kalyanapuram R. Aaravamudachariar, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, East Mada St., Mylapore, 7 a.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Kalian Sampath, Perambur Kalvi Kazhagam, 12, Gurumurthy Garden St., Perambur, 10 a.m.; Ilaiyaville Srinidhi, E 55-B, 19th Cross St., Besant Nagar, 4 p.m.; C. Nammalwar, Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple, Mugalivakkam, 6 p.m.; Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam, K.P. Sannidhi St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.; Tirumalai Venmkatachariyar, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.30 p.m.; R. Narayanan, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, 177, Welcome Colony, 25th St., E Sector, Anna Nagar West Extn., 6.30 p.m.; J. Chinnathambu, Andal Sametha Rangamannar Temple, Selva Vinayagar Koil St., Perambur, 6.30 p.m.; Rangan, Arthanareeswarar Koil Campus, 4th Main Rd., Nanganallur, 6.30 p.m.; P.B. Rajahamsam, Narayani Ammal Kalyana Mandapam, Mandaveli, 6.45 p.m.

108 Divyadesa Mahatmiyam: Velukkudi Krishnan, Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Semmancherry, 6.30 p.m.

Dhanyashtakam: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, 4/14, MIG Flats, 4th Main Rd., Kotturgardens, 11 a.m.

Maha Periyava Mahimai: P. Swaminathan, Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple, Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.; Ganesa Sharma, Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, T. Nagar, 6.30 p.m.

CULTURE

BAPASI: Inauguration of 43rd Chennai Book Fair, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Ministers participates, YMCA Physical Education College, Nandanam, 6 p.m.

Organising Committee: Launch of book on ‘Educating India: A response to the Modi Government’s Education Policy’, Women’s Christian College, College Rd., Nungambakkam, 10 a.m.

Chennai Metro Rail and South Zone Cultural Centre, Thanjavur: CMRL Metro Pongal Cultural festival, Saidapet Metro Station, 5.45 p.m.

GENERAL

University of Madras: Inauguration of conference on advances in chemistry with specific reference to catalysis, sensors, drug delivery and energy materials - ICACSEM 2020, Chennai Sciences Auditorium, Guindy, 9.30 a.m.

Small Indsustries Development Bank of India: Inauguration of Swavalamban Mela, Kamadhanu Kalyana Mahal, Luz. Mylapore, 3 p.m.

Southern Region Water Treatment Equipments Manufacturers and Traders Association: Inauguration of 5th edition SRW India Water Expo, Chennai Trade Cenmtre, Nandambakkam, 10 a.m.

SRM Group of Institutions: Inauguration of Project Day 2020, Ramapuram, 10 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Recent trends in Instrumentation’, Kattankulathur, 10 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Lecture on ‘Waste water treatment techniqus’ and programme on ‘Science quiz’, Thiruverkadu, 10 a.m.

Prathyusha Engineering College: Programme on ‘Smart India Hackathon awareness programme’, Aranvoyalkuppam, 9.30 a.m.

P.G. & Research Department of Economics, Presidency College: Inauguration of ‘A perspective of the Indian Economy in the Aftermath of Global Financial Growth’, Kamarajar Salai, Marina, 10.30 a.m.

Sri Krishna Sweets and Uravu Surangam: Programme on ‘Kathai Kelu Kathai Kelu’, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings, Keep It Simple Group, St. Joseph High School,Vepery High Rd., Vepery, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Caring and Sharing Group, Divine School, Perumal Koil St., S.V. Nagar, Padur; Santhome Boys HSS., Santhome; Tollgate Group, CSI Inbarasu Aalayam, Tollgate; Spiritual Service AFG, CSI Church, Nethaji Nagar, Tondiarpet; and Balwadi School, Kavarapalayam Main Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Church of Christ, Anna Nagar; Police Boys Club, Elango Nagar, Virugambakkam; Victory Child Development Centre, Muthalamman Koil St., Selaiyur; Church of Victorious Cross, Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, Ashok Nagar; St. Joseph Church, Cholapuram Rd., Ambattur; St. Sebastian Church, Madhavaram; C.S.I, Church, Tollgate; Good Shepherd Church, MMDA, Madhuravoyal; St. Joseph Church, Balayakarar St., Porur; Santhome HSS., Santhome High Rd., Mylapore; V.G.P. Pbhilominal School, Injambakkam; St. James Church Primary School, Ayanavaram, 7 p.m.

