Chennai Today for Friday, September 13

RELIGION

Krishna Jananam: B. Sundarkumar, Asthika Samajam, Venus Colony, Alwarpet, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Vinayagarudan Oru Ula: Sudha Seshaiyan, Sri Sankara Vidyalaya HSS., Velachery Main Rd., East Tambaram, 7 p.m.

Yaksha Prasnam: Kidambi Narayanan, Tatva Loka, Eldams Rd., Teynampet, 6 p.m.

Thesis on God: R. Aravindan, The Court Yard, 27, Pycrofts Garden Rd., Nungambakkam, 7 a.m.

CULTURE

Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan Chennai: Screening of film on Tribute to Hannelore Elsner, Rutland Gate 5th St., Nungambakkam, 7 p.m.

Friday Movie Club: Screening of film ‘Georgia O’Keeffe’, Chilamandal Artists Village, Injambakkam, ECR, 7 p.m.

The Crafts Council of India: Inauguration of exhibition of an exclusive collection of textiles and accessories, Buva House, 8/13, Khader Nawaz Khan Rd., Nungambakkam, 10 a.m.

S.S.S. Jain College for Women: Inauguration of art exhibition ‘Shasun Sanskriti 19’, Madley Rd., T. Nagar, 9 a.m.

GENERAL

The Institution of Engineers (India): Inauguration of Centenary celebrations, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Minister K. Pandiarajan participates, Hotel Le Royal Meridien, 10.15 a.m.

University of Madras; IDE and USAB: Inauguration of Job Fair, G-33 Hall, Centenary Building, Chepauk, 10.15 a.m.

The Kuppuswami Sastri Research Institute: S. Subbalakshmi Ammal Endowment lecture cum demonstration on ‘Sivadarsana through Muthuswami Dikshithar Kritis,’ Sanskrit College, Mylapore, 6n p.m.

MMM - Center for Genetic Studies and Research: Inauguration of 4th conference of 3MGM 2019 and workshop on Prenatal Interphase Flouorescence in situ Hybridisation, Dr. J Jayalalitha Nagar, 8.40 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Programme on ‘Mini Project Expo-2K19’, 10.30 a.m. and lecture on ‘Surface Chemistry’,. Kattankulathur, 2.30 p.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Lectures on ‘Object oriented programme’ and on ‘Cloud Computing’, Thiruverkadu, 2 p.m.

Ethiraj College - Post Graduate and Research Department of Economics and Department of Business Economics: 70 years of Eminence celebrations and Release of Platinum Jubilee e-Souvenir, Ethiraj Salai, Egmore, 9 a.m.

Hindustan College of Arts and Science: Inauguration of conference on ‘Biotechnological Advances in Biomedical, Environmental and Agricultural Technology - BEAT 2K19,’. Padur, 10 a.m.

Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Arts and Science College for Women: Inauguration of seminar, workshop and expo on ‘Emerging trends in design’, Audiappa St., George Town, 9 a.m.

Velammal MHSS.: Seminar on Space Science, Mogappair, 1 p.m.

Karka Kasadara Trust: Thirukkural programme ‘Uyar Valluvam’, Maharishi Vidya Mandir SSS., Dr. Guruswamy Rd., Chetpet, 5.30 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Sangarsh Group, Fatima Church, United India Colony, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Sinagaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam; St. Louis Church, Canal Bank Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar; T.T.H. Rd.. Devar Peravaio, Avadi; CSI Emmanuel Church, Church Rd., Ottagapalayam, Vadapalani; Silver Jubilee Group, Kevin School, Royapuram; and Puthiya Shakthi aFG, Santhosh Nursery and Primary School, Ezhil Nagar, Kodungaiyur, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Kevin School, Royapuram; Singaram Pillai Boys HSS., Villivakkam, Kesari HSS., T. Nagar; C.S.I. Zion Church School, Chintadripet; Assembly of God’s Church, 100 ft. Rd., Arumbakkam;; Magadalona Mariyal Church, Ezhil Nagar, Poonamallee; C.S.I. Peters Church, Vyasarpadi; Thevar Peravai, CTH Rd., Avadi; Chinmaya Lions Club, Nerkundram Main Rd., Chinmaya Nagar; C.S.I. Deaf School, Santhome High Rd., Mylapore,; Govt. Primary Schook, Karapakkam; R.P.F. Association Office, ICF, Villivakkam, 7 p.m.

