CHENNAI TODAY FOR DECEMBER 3

RELIGION

Ramayanam: B. Sundarkumar, Sastra Sathsang, 8/19, Karnan St., Rangarajapuram, Kodambakkam, 7 p.m.

Gita: Rukmini Ramamurthy, Kalyana Nagar Association, West Circular Rd., Mandavelipakkam, 4.30 p.m.; Satyavratananda, Kesari HSS., Pondy Bazaar Extn., T. Nagar, 6 p.m.

Thiruarutpa: Mozhiarasi Asokan, Sakthi Vinayagar Temple, P.T. Rajan Salai, K.K. Nagar, 6 p.m.

CULTURE

Nalli Brahma Gana Sabha: Inauguration of December Art Festival 2019 and conferment of titles to musicians, Governor Banwarilal Purohit participates, Smt. Sivagami Pethachi Auditorium, Luz Church Rd., Mylapore, 5.30 p.m.

Nippon Paint and Rotary Club of Madras Coromandel: Inauguration of Nippon Paint - Rotary Parallel Music Fest 2019 and conferment of titles to musicians, The Music Academy, Mini Hall, T.T.K. Rd., Royapettah, 4 p.m.

Kizhakku Pathippagam: Launch of publications ‘Thani Manithan’ and ‘Veliyatra Vedham’, Vani Mahal, G.N. Chetty Rd., T. Nagar, 5.30 p.m.

GENERAL

Anna University: 40th convocation, Governor Banwarilal Purohit and Minister K.P. Anbalagan participates, Anna Centenary Library Audoitorium, Kotturpuram, 11 a.m.

Triplicane Cultural Academy and Kasturi Srinivasan Library: Discussion on ‘Whither Carnatic Music’, TAG-PS - Dakshinamurthy Auditorium, PS HSS., R.K. Mutt Rd., Mylapore, 6 p.m.

Vellore Institute of Technology - Chennai Campus: Inaugurtion of symposium on ‘Plasma Science and Technology’, Nethaji Auditorium, Vandalur - Kelambakkam Rd., 10 a.m.

T M Inputs and Services: CEF 1974 Bach 45th Year Reunion Day, Hotel Le Meridien, 3 p.m.

Hindustan College of Arts and Science; Inter-School Mathematics Test commemorating Ramanujan’s 132nd birth anniversary, Padur, 10 a.m.

Dargah-E-Hasan Moula Baghdadi: 73rd urs function of Hazrath Syed Mohammed Hasan Moulana Baghdadi, Linghi Chetty St., Mannady, 10 p.m.

Vanavil Cultural Centre: Bharathi Thiruvizha 2019, Madras School of Social Work College, Casa Major Rd., Egmore, 9.30 a.m.

Greater Chennai Corporation: World Disability Day, Access Marina beach through accessible walkaway and beach wheelchairs, opposite Queen Mary's College, 9 a.m.

YMCA Pattimanram: Programme on ‘Avvai Porruthum’, YMCA Esplanade Auditorium, NSC Bose Rd., 6 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Self Help Group, Community Service Center, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk, 7 p.m

Al-Anon: Meetings, Blessings AFG, Divine School, S.V. Nagar, Oragadam, Ambattur; CSI James Church, Ullagaram; Conscious AFG, Ezhil Model School, Kodungaiyur; Living Sober AFG, CSI Church, Kalaignar Nagar, Othavadai, Thiruvottiyur; and St. Anne Church, Pallavan Salai, Nesapakkam, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Santhome HSS., Mylapore; CBF Church, Banu Nagar, Pudur, Ambattur; C.S.I. James Church, Medavakkam Main Rd., Ullagaram; St. Josephs Anglo Indian HSS., Vepery; Dr. M.G.R. MHSS., Arcot Rd., Saligramam; Bedhasda Swimming Pool, Elaya Mudali St., Tondiarpet; Christ the King Church, G.K.M. Colony, Peravallur; St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam High Rd.; ECI Church, Dr. Ambedkar St., Arumbakkam; Bharath Dass School, Perungudi; Karnataka HSS., Habibullah Rd., T. Nagar S.B.M. School, Perumal Kovil St., Thiruverkadu; and English Language Meeting, Church of Christ, W-76, Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.