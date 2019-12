CHENNAI TODAY FOR DECEMBER 25

RELIGION

Thiruppavai: V. Ramamurthy, Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Gujji Naicken St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 a.m.; Velukkudi Krishnan, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, 4th St., Postal Colony, West Mambalam, 7 a.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Ilaiyaville Srinidhi, E 55-B, 19th Cross St., Besant Nagar, 4 p.m.; C. Nammalwar, Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple, Mugalivakkam, 6 p.m.; Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam, K.P. Sannidhi St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.; Tirumalai Venmkatachariyar, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.30 p.m.; R. Narayanan, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, 177, Welcome Colony, 25th St., E Sector, Anna Nagar West Extn., 6.30 p.m.

108 Divyadesa Mahatmiyam: Velukkudi Krishnan, Sri Ayyaswami Iyer HSS., Nehru Nagar, Chrompet, 6.30 p.m

Taityhrteya Upanishad: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, S-1, Plot 28, Kumaran Nagar 3rd Cross St., Chinmaya Nagar Stage 2, 11 a.m.

Thirunavukkarasar: Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvam, Sri Vishnu Mohan Foundation, 7, New Giri Rd., T. Nagar, 9.30 a.m.

CULTURE

Organising Committee: Bharatanatyam by students of Vazhvooraar School of Classical Dance and Music, Adyar Ayodhya Mandapam, 4.30 p.m.

Karthik Fine Arts: Release of book on ‘Mathioli Endrory Mandiram’ - Biography of Pujyasri Mathioli Saraswathy, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mylapore, 9 a.m.

Organising Committee: Launch of books, Devaneya Pavanar Central Library, 5 p.m.

South Zone Cultural Centre, Tanjore: Thirumurai Music festival, 3, South Mada St., Thiruvottiyur, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Sevalaya: Srinivasa Ramanujan Day celebrations, Pakkam Post, Thiruninravur, 11 a.m.

Sri Krishna Sweets And Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan: Programme on Kalangalil Avan Vasantham and talk on Poet Kannadasan, East Mada St., Mylapore, 3 p.m.

Magical 7 Studio and International Thirukkural Foundation: Preview of Vitamins for World Peace, Kamarajar Arangam, Teynampet, 9.45 a.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Staying Clean Group, St. Lourdes Church, Don Bosco School, Perambur, 7 p.m.

Al-Anon: Meetings, Shrine of Divine Mercy Church, Anna Nagar East; The Lady of the Light Church, Luz, Mylapore; St. Andrews Church, Gandhi Rd., Guduvancherry; One Day Life AFG, Nivedha School, Sathyamoorthy Nagar; Child AFG, Balwadi School, Mannurpet; and CSI Trinity Church, N.M. Rd., Avadi, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Loyola MHSS., United India Colony, Kodambakkam; Divine Mercy Church, D- Block, Anna Nagar East; Anglo Indian Association, Ponniyamman Koil St., Egmore; Annai Velankanni Church, Besant Nagar; Fathima Church, East Tambaram; Kondithope Community Centre, Police Quarters, Walltax Rd.; E.C.I. Church, Vanagaram Rd., Ambattur; C.S.I. Church, Moolakadai; Corporation School, MKM Koil St., Mylapore; E.C.I. Church, Koladi Rd., Thiruverkadu; E.C.I. Church, Perumal Koil St., Madhuravoyal; R.P.F. Association Office, IC.F. Villivakkam, 7 p.m.