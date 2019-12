CHENNAI TODAY FOR DECEMBER 17

RELIGION

Thiruppavai: V. Ramamurthy, Srinivasa Perumal Temple, Gujji Naicken St., Anna Nagar East, 6.30 a.m.; Velukkudi Krishnan, Jaigopal Garodia Hindu Vidyalaya, 4th St., Postal Colony, West Mambalam, 7 a.m.; Kidambi Narayanan, R.R. Sabha, Mylapore, 7.30 a.m.; Srinivasa Gopala Mahadesikan, Sri Vedantha Desikar Devasthanam, K.P. Sannidhi St., Mylapore, 6.30 p.m.; Tirumalai Venmkatachariyar, Sri Andalammal Matam, Sanjeevaroyan Koil St., Old Washermenpet, 6.30 p.m.; R. Narayanan, Sri Varasiddhi Vinayagar Temple, 177, Welcome Colony, 25th St., E Sector, Anna Nagar West Extn., 6.30 p.m.

108 Divyadesa Mahatmiyam: Velukkudi Krishnan, Sriram Dayal Khemka Vivekananda Vidyalaya, Rajakadai, Thiruvottiyur, 6.30 p.m.

Viveka Choodamani: Ramana Swaroopananda, Rajam Neela, Plot No W 140, 4th St., Sector B, Park Rd., Anna Nagar West, 6.45 p.m.

Mukunda Mala: Moksha Vidhyaananda Sarasvati, 77, Thirupugah St., Kamatchi Nagar, Valasaravakkam, 11 a.m.

Thiruarutpa: T. Mahalakshmi, Sakthi Vinayagar Temple, P.T. Rajan Salai, K.K. Nagar, 6 p.m.

GENERAL

Ministery of Earth Sciences: Inauguration of symposium on ‘Advances in Coastal Research with Special Reference to Indo-Pacific 2019’, NIOT Campus, Pallikaranai, 10.30 a.m.

State Human Rights Commission, Tamil Nadu: Human Rights Day celebratins, Greenways Rd., 3 p.m.

Madras Institute of Development Studies: Seminar on ‘A Fourth Framework’, 2nd Main Rd., Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 3.30 p.m.

Ability Foundation and Lions Club of Madras Padi Shenoynagar: Job Fair ‘EmployABILITY 2019’ for qualified persons with disabilities, Sri Rama Kalyana Mandapam, Cathedral Garden Rd., Nungambakkam, 11.30 a.m.

S.A. Engineering College: Programme on ‘Industrial Automation’, Thiruverkadu, 9 a.m.

SRM Valliammai Engineering College: Motivational Talk, Kattankulathur, 1.30 p.m.

Prathyusha Engineering College: Interaction on PLC awareness programme, Aranvoyal Kuppam, 1 p.m.

M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women: Inauguration of PR campaign on ‘Take Diversion-Explore New Paths’, Nungambakkam, 9.30 a.m.

YMCA Pattimanram: Talk on ‘Silappathikaram’, YMCA Esplanade Auditorium, NSC Bose Rd., 6 p.m.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meeting, Self Help Group, Community Service Center, Balfour Rd., Kilpauk, 7 p.m

Al-Anon: Meetings, Blessings AFG, Divine School, S.V. Nagar, Oragadam, Ambattur; CSI James Church, Ullagaram; Conscious AFG, Ezhil Model School, Kodungaiyur; Living Sober AFG, CSI Church, Kalaignar Nagar, Othavadai, Thiruvottiyur; and St. Anne Church, Pallavan Salai, Nesapakkam, 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous: Meetings, Santhome HSS., Mylapore; CBF Church, Banu Nagar, Pudur, Ambattur; C.S.I. James Church, Medavakkam Main Rd., Ullagaram; St. Josephs Anglo Indian HSS., Vepery; Dr. M.G.R. MHSS., Arcot Rd., Saligramam; Bedhasda Swimming Pool, Elaya Mudali St., Tondiarpet; Christ the King Church, G.K.M. Colony, Peravallur; St. Teresa Church, Nungambakkam High Rd.; ECI Church, Dr. Ambedkar St., Arumbakkam; Bharath Dass School, Perungudi; Karnataka HSS., Habibullah Rd., T. Nagar S.B.M. School, Perumal Kovil St., Thiruverkadu; and English Language Meeting, Church of Christ, W-76, Anna Nagar, 7 p.m.

