Chennai to host 44th Chess Olympiad
A proud moment for Tamil Nadu, says Chief Minister Stalin
Chennai will host the 44th Chess Olympiad in July this year. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) Council had decided to shift the venue of the event out of Moscow.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in a social media post: “Delighted that the Chess Capital of India is set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad! A proud moment for Tamil Nadu! Chennai warmly welcomes all the Kings and Queens from around the world!”
