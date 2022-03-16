Chennai to host 44th Chess Olympiad

A proud moment for Tamil Nadu, says Chief Minister Stalin

Pragnananda’s victory over Carlson made Tamil Nadu proud. Chess Olympiad in Chennai will be yet another feather in its cap.

Chennai will host the 44th Chess Olympiad in July this year. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) Council had decided to shift the venue of the event out of Moscow.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in a social media post: “Delighted that the Chess Capital of India is set to host the 44th Chess Olympiad! A proud moment for Tamil Nadu! Chennai warmly welcomes all the Kings and Queens from around the world!”