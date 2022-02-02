Chennai to have one more reservoir by August

CHENNAI

02 February 2022

60% of the NABARD-funded project completed at Kattur-Thathamanji near Minjur

Work on building a new reservoir by improving the two tanks at Kattur-Thathamanji near Minjur is set to be completed by August. This is expected to augment Chennai's water supply and minimise impact of seawater intrusion in the area.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has completedly nearly 60% of the work to increase the capacity of the two tanks, located nearly 40 km from Chennai, with funding from the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD). been completed.

At present, the height of the bund and removing silt has been taken up. Once completed, it would increase tanks’ storage capacity from the existing 58.27 million cubic feet (mcft) to 350 mcft. With a water spread area of over 257 hectares, the tanks irrigate about 648.73 hectares of land.

On an average, nearly 1.7 tmcft. of surplus water drains into the sea through Araniar river every year. A portion of surplus water from Lakshmipuram check dam across the river would be diverted to the new reservoir coming up at a cost of ₹62.36 crore.

The height of the bund in the adjoining tanks would be raised to 7.1 metres and the area of the new reservoir would be nearly 3.266 sq. km. Besides reconstructing the sluices and weirs, the supply channel carrying water from the Araniar would be improved. Nearly 961 sq. m of land was acquired for the project, an official said.

Several farmers in Minjur region depend on the tanks for paddy and groundnut cultivation. The new reservoir would solve the long-pending drinking water and irrigation issues and serve as a source of groundwater recharge in areas severely affected by seawater intrusion.

Moreover, nearly 150 million litres of water a day could be supplied to Chennai for three months during summer. Water from the new reservoir could be used for drinking water needs of other areas such as Ponneri as well, the official added.