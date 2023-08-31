Chennai to get waste-to-energy plant

August 31, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Greater Chennai Corporation will construct a waste-to-energy plant in Chennai under the private-public partnership mode.

The GCC Council on Thursday passed a resolution to approve the establishment of the integrated waste processing facility for processing wet waste and for processing of refuse-derived fuel generated from the material recovery facility at Kodungaiyur and Perungudi. The civic body will establish a bio CNG plant, composting unit and waste-to-energy plant under the PPP mode.

Following the announcement by Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K.N. Nehru to implement projects to generate electricity from waste, the civic body has proposed to implement a project for bio CNG, waste-to-energy, compost and sale of value-added products.

The private entities will get a revenue of ₹2,484 crore from the sale of electricity for 20 years. The revenue from the sale of recyclables for 20 years is estimated at ₹1,886 crore. The revenue from CNG sale is estimated at ₹764 crore. The revenue from compost is estimated at ₹529 crore. The total revenue is estimated at ₹5,705 crore for the 20-year period. The expenditure is estimated at ₹5,045 crore during the 20-year period.

There are other sources of revenue like extended producer responsibility charges, carbon emission credit and other services to automobile industries which can be earned by the concessionaire. The project will be fully financed by the private entity. The land area to be used for the waste-to-energy plant and material recovery facility will be 50 acres. The compost unit will be constructed on 15 acres and bio CNG plant on 9.74 acres of land. According to estimates, the waste generation in Chennai by the year 2040 is estimated at 11,793 tonnes.