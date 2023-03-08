Chennai to get three new flyovers over next two years

March 08, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The foundation stones for three new flyovers in Kodambakkam, Tondiarpet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zones were laid on Wednesday by K.N. Nehru, Minister, Municipal Administration, and Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister, Youth Welfare and Sports Development.

The flyovers will be constructed at a total cost of ₹369.04 crore. A flyover in Kodambakkam between South Usman Road and CIT Nagar at a cost of ₹131 crore, a railway flyover costing ₹142 crore over the Ganesapuram tunnel in Tondiarpet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, and the construction of a level crossing (LC2B) on Manali Road at a cost of ₹96.04 crore are on the anvil.

The total length of the flyover in Kodambakkam zone is 1200 metres, with a width of 8.40m. It is expected that 40,000 vehicles will pass through the flyover daily.

The railway flyover will have a length of 678 metres and a width of 15.20m. The flyover over the railway junction on Manali Street in Tondiarpet will have a length of 840 metres and a width of 8.4m. All three flyovers will take two years to be completed.

Speaking at the event, Udhaynidhi Stalin said, “I do not believe that [International] Women’s Day must be celebrated only once a year, as every day is women’s day. The Chief Minister has implemented various schemes for the benefit of women such as the free bus facility for women and innovative programs in education.”

Chennai Mayor R Priya, P.K. Sekar Babu, Minister, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments and Ma. Subramanian, Minister, Health and Family Welfare, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar also participated.